Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field

The sports commentator backtracks on his initial comments which question NFL's 'irrelevant' decision to postpone the game until further notice following the Bills safety's horrific injury.

Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Skip Bayless has come under fire for his comments on Damar Hamlin's horrific injury. After the Buffalo Bills' safety collapsed early in the game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, the sports commentator jumped on Twitter to share his take on the situation.

But instead of expressing his sympathy, the Fox Sports host questioned NFL's "irrelevant" decision to postpone the game following Hamlin's injury. "I've seen so many horrific injuries suffered on football fields yet never have I seen a reaction like this. In every other situation I witnessed or covered, the game always went on fairly quickly. The attitude was, 'Hey, that's football.' For these players, this was DIFFERENT," he tweeted on Monday night, January 2.

In a follow-up post, the 71-year-old added, "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant."

Needless to say, Skip was dragged on social media for his insensitive comments. "You're so gross," journalist Ashley Nicole Moss commented. YouTuber and 100 Thieves co-owner Jack Dunlop said, "Wow. This is disgusting."

Cleveland Browns' linebacker Reggie Ragland simply remarked, "Smh." Former NFL star Darrelle Revis added, "all u care about is football when damar hamlin's life is at risk. Coming from u I expected more. This tweet is not. u of all people should know better bro." NBA star Isaiah Thomas also weighed in, "I hope they fire you bro!!! For you to even THINK of the game is very sad."

Another Twitter user slammed Bayless, "Skip, you are one of the worst human beings on the planet. I hope everyone boycotts anything to do with you and ends your career. This is such an insensitive tweet. Football IS NOT what is important here. Imagine if that was your son out there. Show some class." A football fan added, "Cancel, Skip Bayless now. This is sick."

Apparently catching wind of the backlash, Bayless later issued an apology. "Nothing is more important than that young man's health. That was the point of my last tweet," so he claimed. "I'm sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to."

Hamlin collapsed on the ground during the first quarter of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after tackling Bengals' wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got up from the ground and took a few steps back, but he suddenly fell down onto the Paycor Stadium turf.

He received PCR on the field for several minutes before being taken off the field in an ambulance at about 9:25 P.M. After Hamlin exited the field, Bengals coach Zac Taylor walked over to Bills counterpart Sean McDermott and met with game officials present. The decision was then made to pause the game until further notice.

Following the injury, NFL issued a statement to inform fans about Hamlin's condition. "Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition," it read. They added, "Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills."

In a positive update, his representative Jordon Rooney said, "His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests."

