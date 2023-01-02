 

Dermot Kennedy to Write Fantasy Novel Inspired by 'The Lord of the Rings'

When speaking about his future plan, the 'Power Over Me' crooner, who has penned a number successful song, reveals that his upcoming book will be about Hobbit.

AceShowbiz - Dermot Kennedy wants to write a fantasy novel. The 31-year-old singer has penned a number of successful songs and explained that he wants to use his writing skills for a book in the style of "The Lord of the Rings".

Dermot said, "I'd love to write a book. It wouldn't be about me. I'd love to go and live in a different world for a bit." He continued, "It'd be Hobbity, I imagine. That's where I started. Those are the books I fell in love with as a kid. I love the idea of Tolkien - like, not even being here and spending all of his time in that world."

Books could be a source of income for Dermot, who is struggling to make a profit from touring the U.S. even though he will be performing in New York this summer. The "Giants" hitmaker told the Straight Up podcast, "I'm playing Madison Square Garden in June and I swear there's no money to be made. It's, like, 14,000 people. In the grand scheme of things, to tour America is just stupidly expensive. At Radio City Music Hall, the last show we played, I think it's like $75,000 just to be allowed to play a show in the room. There's so many tours I've done where you're like, 'That was great,' but when you come away from touring for six months, you go, 'Wow, I essentially made no money.' "

Dermot once worked as a SpongeBob SquarePants impersonator but was happy to do strange jobs as he knew he would make it in the music industry. Asked if he had confidence in his talent, the Irish singer said, "Yes. I would have stopped otherwise. I'm 31 and I've been doing it since I was 16."

