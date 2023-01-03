Kevin Gates and Dreka Snuggle to Each Other on New Year Amid Split Rumors

Facebook Celebrity

The 'Time for That' rapper sparks reconciliation rumors with his wife after a video features the pair cuddling to each other while celebrating New Year together amid split rumors.

AceShowbiz - Are Kevin Gates and Dreka getting back together? The "Thinkin' With My D**k" rapper sparked reconciliation rumors with his wife after a video featured the pair cuddling to each other while celebrating New Year together amid split rumors.

In the said clip, Kevin and Dreka were seen enjoying their time together at a club. Kevin had his arm around Dreka while serenading his beautiful companion. Dreka, meanwhile, also appeared to be fully immersed at the moment as she was singing while looking at her husband affectionately.

Upon catching wind of the video, fans had mixed response to it. Some people thought that they're just acting like best friends who are coparenting together. "They're probably friends and coparents at this point. Dreka seems like she lives a lovely stress free life," one person said.

Echoing the sentiment, one other noted, "They're like best friends and isn't she his manager she came to make sure that check pushed through maybe." One person, meanwhile, said, "She probably don't find him attractive any more and moved on."

Some others were busy gushing over Dreka. "i love dreka so much she be out the way," one fan wrote. Someone else added, "Dreka is one of a kind and he knows that." A user, meanwhile, noted that the pair have an open marriage, saying, "They Marriage Is Open Y'all , Anyways Don't Play Dreka GATESSS !!"

Rumors about their split first emerged in March after the rapper posted a tweet talking about missing exes. "At times, we miss our X's but it's in the past for a reason - do you not recall the smell, the arguments, the energy being drained, not reaching your goals, the money you could have made, the money you f**ked up, the time you should've invested in yourelf – f**k em. #CarryOn," he said at the time.

Later in June, it was reported that Kevin was dating "Love and Hip Hop Miami" star Jojo Zarur. The alleged lovebirds were spotted out and about publicly for the first time. Jojo was also featured in one of his Instagram Lives. Not stopping there, the pair were seen holding hands and embracing in a video while walking on the streets.

Fans continued wondering about the nature of Kevin and Drake's relationship after the rapper admitted to sleeping with his cousin on Yung Miami's "Caresha Please" podcast. In the candid sit-down, the "Time for That" rapper shared that he found out the woman was his cousin from his grandmother. "[My grandma] pulled me to the side and said, 'Baby, that's your cousin,' " he explained, before saying that he "didn't know that she was [his] cousin."

"But once I found out, then I ain't about to stop," Kevin, who claimed he remains friends with the woman to this day, added. "She wasn't no close cousin. I don't care. Don't care. Sorry not sorry. Would do it again." Upon hearing the shocking revelation, Yung Miami was left "speechless."

