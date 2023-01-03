 

Kevin Gates and Dreka Snuggle to Each Other on New Year Amid Split Rumors

Kevin Gates and Dreka Snuggle to Each Other on New Year Amid Split Rumors
Facebook
Celebrity

The 'Time for That' rapper sparks reconciliation rumors with his wife after a video features the pair cuddling to each other while celebrating New Year together amid split rumors.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Are Kevin Gates and Dreka getting back together? The "Thinkin' With My D**k" rapper sparked reconciliation rumors with his wife after a video featured the pair cuddling to each other while celebrating New Year together amid split rumors.

In the said clip, Kevin and Dreka were seen enjoying their time together at a club. Kevin had his arm around Dreka while serenading his beautiful companion. Dreka, meanwhile, also appeared to be fully immersed at the moment as she was singing while looking at her husband affectionately.

Upon catching wind of the video, fans had mixed response to it. Some people thought that they're just acting like best friends who are coparenting together. "They're probably friends and coparents at this point. Dreka seems like she lives a lovely stress free life," one person said.

Echoing the sentiment, one other noted, "They're like best friends and isn't she his manager she came to make sure that check pushed through maybe." One person, meanwhile, said, "She probably don't find him attractive any more and moved on."

  Editors' Pick

Some others were busy gushing over Dreka. "i love dreka so much she be out the way," one fan wrote. Someone else added, "Dreka is one of a kind and he knows that." A user, meanwhile, noted that the pair have an open marriage, saying, "They Marriage Is Open Y'all , Anyways Don't Play Dreka GATESSS !!"

Rumors about their split first emerged in March after the rapper posted a tweet talking about missing exes. "At times, we miss our X's but it's in the past for a reason - do you not recall the smell, the arguments, the energy being drained, not reaching your goals, the money you could have made, the money you f**ked up, the time you should've invested in yourelf – f**k em. #CarryOn," he said at the time.

Later in June, it was reported that Kevin was dating "Love and Hip Hop Miami" star Jojo Zarur. The alleged lovebirds were spotted out and about publicly for the first time. Jojo was also featured in one of his Instagram Lives. Not stopping there, the pair were seen holding hands and embracing in a video while walking on the streets.

Fans continued wondering about the nature of Kevin and Drake's relationship after the rapper admitted to sleeping with his cousin on Yung Miami's "Caresha Please" podcast. In the candid sit-down, the "Time for That" rapper shared that he found out the woman was his cousin from his grandmother. "[My grandma] pulled me to the side and said, 'Baby, that's your cousin,' " he explained, before saying that he "didn't know that she was [his] cousin."

"But once I found out, then I ain't about to stop," Kevin, who claimed he remains friends with the woman to this day, added. "She wasn't no close cousin. I don't care. Don't care. Sorry not sorry. Would do it again." Upon hearing the shocking revelation, Yung Miami was left "speechless."

You can share this post!

You might also like

50 Cent Advised by Plastic Surgeon in Penis Enhancement Lawsuit to Sue The Shade Room Instead

Dermot Kennedy to Write Fantasy Novel Inspired by 'The Lord of the Rings'
Related Posts
Kevin Gates Vows to Stop Rapping About Sex Over Daughter's Shocking Confession

Kevin Gates Vows to Stop Rapping About Sex Over Daughter's Shocking Confession

Kevin Gates' Fans Show Concerns About Violence at His North Little Rock Concert

Kevin Gates' Fans Show Concerns About Violence at His North Little Rock Concert

Kevin Gates Raises Eyebrows After Ending Beef With Charleston White With a Hug

Kevin Gates Raises Eyebrows After Ending Beef With Charleston White With a Hug

Kevin Gates Admits to Feeling 'Miserable' Before Losing Weight

Kevin Gates Admits to Feeling 'Miserable' Before Losing Weight

Latest News
Prince Harry Accuses Royal Family of Showing 'Absolutely No Willingness to Reconcile'
  • Jan 03, 2023

Prince Harry Accuses Royal Family of Showing 'Absolutely No Willingness to Reconcile'

Cher Calls Her Boyfriend AE 'Daddy' Amid Engagement Rumors
  • Jan 03, 2023

Cher Calls Her Boyfriend AE 'Daddy' Amid Engagement Rumors

50 Cent Advised by Plastic Surgeon in Penis Enhancement Lawsuit to Sue The Shade Room Instead
  • Jan 03, 2023

50 Cent Advised by Plastic Surgeon in Penis Enhancement Lawsuit to Sue The Shade Room Instead

Kevin Gates and Dreka Snuggle to Each Other on New Year Amid Split Rumors
  • Jan 03, 2023

Kevin Gates and Dreka Snuggle to Each Other on New Year Amid Split Rumors

Diddy and Yung Miami Pack on PDA as They Ring in New Year With His Family
  • Jan 03, 2023

Diddy and Yung Miami Pack on PDA as They Ring in New Year With His Family

Prince William's Godmother to Be Invited to King Charles' Coronation Despite Racism Scandal
  • Jan 03, 2023

Prince William's Godmother to Be Invited to King Charles' Coronation Despite Racism Scandal

Most Read
Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose
Celebrity

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

Don West Died at 59 Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Don West Died at 59 Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami