Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Take Mystery Shots After CNN Bans Booze on NYE Broadcast

The co-hosts of CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live' broadcast poke fun at the network's decision to ban alcohol during the live broadcast by preparing some mysterious non-alcoholic drinks.

Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper still had fun during their New Year's Eve broadcast even without alcohol. The co-hosts of CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" broadcast on Saturday night, December 31 poked fun at the network's decision to ban alcohol during the live broadcast by preparing some mysterious non-alcoholic shots to drink at the top of every hour.

"We will take the shot, and then we will guess what it was," Andy explained the rules of the toasting game after the two put on glasses to keep the drinks a surprise. The two of them guessed that their first drink was tomato juice. When they learned that they were drinking pickle juice, Anderson said, "I've never had a pickle."

The "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" and the "Anderson Cooper 360°" hosts had buttermilk shots one hour later, before throwing back apple-cider vinegar at 10 P.M. E.T. "What could that be?! Andy idea?" Andy asked his longtime pal. Anderson replied, "Socks?! Or shoes?! Are we drinking the squeezed juice of a leather shoe?" Andy then jokingly yelled, "I need tequila! Honestly!"

It was reported last month that CNN decided to limit and monitor the evening's on-air drinking during the annual show. The decision was made after Andy launched into a hilarious drunken rant against ex-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Ryan Seacrest.

The Bravo executive producer said at the time, "There's lots of smoke coming from Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us." He added, "I mean, with all due [respect] if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing. I'm sorry. It's true."

The mysterious shots aside, CNN's New Year's Eve special made headlines after Andy asked Nick Cannon about vasectomy after he welcomed his 12th child. "Nick, I mean, you are singlehandedly repopulating the Earth. I give it up to you, man. What is your plan here? What is your endgame with the kids? You just want to keep going, or is there a number? Do you want to hit 20? Where are we going with this?" Andy asked.

"Andy, clearly I don't have a plan," Nick responded. The 42-year-old rapper/comedian added, "Honestly, man, it's just so much joy and elation to have the family that I have. I embrace it, and I love it, but I don't have a plan. That should've been clear from the jump."

When asked if he considers getting a vasectomy, Nick replied, "Is that what you want me to get?" He went on saying, "This is my body, my choice!" before flashing a smile.

