 

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Take Mystery Shots After CNN Bans Booze on NYE Broadcast

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Take Mystery Shots After CNN Bans Booze on NYE Broadcast
CNN
TV

The co-hosts of CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live' broadcast poke fun at the network's decision to ban alcohol during the live broadcast by preparing some mysterious non-alcoholic drinks.

  • Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper still had fun during their New Year's Eve broadcast even without alcohol. The co-hosts of CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" broadcast on Saturday night, December 31 poked fun at the network's decision to ban alcohol during the live broadcast by preparing some mysterious non-alcoholic shots to drink at the top of every hour.

"We will take the shot, and then we will guess what it was," Andy explained the rules of the toasting game after the two put on glasses to keep the drinks a surprise. The two of them guessed that their first drink was tomato juice. When they learned that they were drinking pickle juice, Anderson said, "I've never had a pickle."

The "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" and the "Anderson Cooper 360°" hosts had buttermilk shots one hour later, before throwing back apple-cider vinegar at 10 P.M. E.T. "What could that be?! Andy idea?" Andy asked his longtime pal. Anderson replied, "Socks?! Or shoes?! Are we drinking the squeezed juice of a leather shoe?" Andy then jokingly yelled, "I need tequila! Honestly!"

  Editors' Pick

It was reported last month that CNN decided to limit and monitor the evening's on-air drinking during the annual show. The decision was made after Andy launched into a hilarious drunken rant against ex-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Ryan Seacrest.

The Bravo executive producer said at the time, "There's lots of smoke coming from Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us." He added, "I mean, with all due [respect] if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing. I'm sorry. It's true."

The mysterious shots aside, CNN's New Year's Eve special made headlines after Andy asked Nick Cannon about vasectomy after he welcomed his 12th child. "Nick, I mean, you are singlehandedly repopulating the Earth. I give it up to you, man. What is your plan here? What is your endgame with the kids? You just want to keep going, or is there a number? Do you want to hit 20? Where are we going with this?" Andy asked.

"Andy, clearly I don't have a plan," Nick responded. The 42-year-old rapper/comedian added, "Honestly, man, it's just so much joy and elation to have the family that I have. I embrace it, and I love it, but I don't have a plan. That should've been clear from the jump."

When asked if he considers getting a vasectomy, Nick replied, "Is that what you want me to get?" He went on saying, "This is my body, my choice!" before flashing a smile.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nick Cannon Scoffs at Andy Cohen's Vasectomy Question After Welcoming Baby No. 12

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged
Related Posts
Andy Cohen Loves John Mayer for Openly Saying 'Stuff That Straight Guys Don't Normally Say'

Andy Cohen Loves John Mayer for Openly Saying 'Stuff That Straight Guys Don't Normally Say'

Andy Cohen Confirms He Won't Be Drinking During NYE Broadcast Due to CNN's Alcohol Ban

Andy Cohen Confirms He Won't Be Drinking During NYE Broadcast Due to CNN's Alcohol Ban

Andy Cohen Says James Corden Rips Off 'Watch What Happens Live' Set for His 'Late Late Show'

Andy Cohen Says James Corden Rips Off 'Watch What Happens Live' Set for His 'Late Late Show'

Andy Cohen Defends Hiring Nanny, Insists He Sees His Kids More Than 'a Lot of Working Parents'

Andy Cohen Defends Hiring Nanny, Insists He Sees His Kids More Than 'a Lot of Working Parents'

Latest News
Jeremy Renner Hospitalized in 'Critical' Condition After 'Weather-Related Accident'
  • Jan 02, 2023

Jeremy Renner Hospitalized in 'Critical' Condition After 'Weather-Related Accident'

Get the First Look at Young Lady Danbury on 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
  • Jan 02, 2023

Get the First Look at Young Lady Danbury on 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Elon Musk Sets Record as the First Person Ever to Lose $200 Billion
  • Jan 02, 2023

Elon Musk Sets Record as the First Person Ever to Lose $200 Billion

Fans Believe Miley Cyrus Takes Revenge From Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth With Her New Single
  • Jan 02, 2023

Fans Believe Miley Cyrus Takes Revenge From Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth With Her New Single

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie
  • Jan 02, 2023

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

Drake Shares Footage From July Swedish Detainment in Reflective Post
  • Jan 02, 2023

Drake Shares Footage From July Swedish Detainment in Reflective Post

Most Read
10 Most Cringey Moments During New Year's Eve Live Broadcast
TV

10 Most Cringey Moments During New Year's Eve Live Broadcast

George R.R. Martin Reveals Some 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Offs Get 'Shelved' Due to Changes at HBO

George R.R. Martin Reveals Some 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Offs Get 'Shelved' Due to Changes at HBO

Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 (Part 1 of 2)

Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 (Part 1 of 2)

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Take Mystery Shots After CNN Bans Booze on NYE Broadcast

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Take Mystery Shots After CNN Bans Booze on NYE Broadcast

Get the First Look at Young Lady Danbury on 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Get the First Look at Young Lady Danbury on 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'