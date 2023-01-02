 

Nick Cannon Scoffs at Andy Cohen's Vasectomy Question After Welcoming Baby No. 12

Cover Images/Faye's Vision
During the New Year's Eve live broadcast with Andersoon Cooper, the 'Real Housewives' producer asks the 'Masked Singer' host what his 'endgame' is when it comes to expanding his family.

  • Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon isn't letting anyone, not even his celebrity pal, control his decision over his body. The multi-talented singer has clapped back at Andy Cohen's suggestion to get a vasectomy after he welcomed his 12th child.

Nick appeared on CNN's New Year's Eve special which was hosted by returning duo Andy and Anderson Cooper. The CNN journalist first started the conversation by congratulating Nick on his newborn daughter Halo Marie Cannon, whom he welcomed with Alyssa Scott on December 14.

"Thank you, man," the former "America's Got Talent" host said, before giving a quick update on his children, "My family is amazing. Everybody healthy and that's all that we've asked for."

Andy then asked Nick, "Nick, I mean, you are singlehandedly repopulating the Earth. I give it up to you, man. What is your plan here? What is your endgame with the kids? You just want to keep going, or is there a number? Do you want to hit 20? Where are we going with this?"

"Andy, clearly I don't have a plan," the 42-year-old rapper/comedian responded. "Honestly, man, it's just so much joy and elation to have the family that I have. I embrace it, and I love it, but I don't have a plan. That should've been clear from the jump."

When asked by the "Watch What Happens Live" host if he considers getting a vasectomy, Nick replied, "Is that what you want me to get?" He added, "This is my body, my choice!" before flashing a smile.

Nick first became a father when he welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan with his then-wife Mariah Carey in 2011. He later welcomed his third child Golden Sagon in 2017 with Brittany Bell, who is also the mother to his children Powerful Queen (born December 2020), and Rise Messiah (born September 2022).

"The Masked Singer" host is also a father of twins Zion and Zillion (born June 2021), as well as Beautiful Zeppelin (born November 2022), whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa. He welcomed daughter Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi in June 2022 and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole in September 2022. His seventh child and first child together with Alyssa, Zen Scott, was born in June 2021, but died last December aged 5 months due to brain cancer.

