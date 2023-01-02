Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Instagram Celebrity

Prior to this, 911 calls, a video of the Hot Girl Meg crying in an ambulance and Tory's jail call to Kelsey following the incident made its round on social media.

Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - More evidence used in Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial against Tory Lanez has emerged. In the weeks following the Canadian rapper's guilty verdict, graphic photos of Meg's ex-BFF Kelsey Nicole Harris' injuries have surfaced on social media.

The photos of Kelsey revealed the bruises she sustained during the altercation with Tory and Meg. Kelsey was seen photographed with black and blues on her thighs, knees and shins. She's also seen with patches of missing hair from what appears to be her scalp, if not a wig.

Additional photos that have since surfaced on the Internet saw Tory and his driver Jaquan Smith. There were also images from inside the car where the argument started after a party at Kylie Jenner's house in July 2020. The pictures within the car showed a suitcase splattered with blood and a gun sitting on the floor of the car. In another snapshot, there's blood on what appeared to be an armrest and another photo of towels on the floor that was also covered in blood.

Prior to this, 911 calls, a video of Meg crying in an ambulance and Tory's jail call to Kelsey following the incident made its round on social media. The first 911 call heard a man telling the operator that he "heard gunshots next to [his] house" and that "somebody's screaming outside." He added that he thought "someone might be shot," before identifying that the one who screamed was "a woman."

A second audio heard a woman calling the emergency service after she heard the gunshots. "There's a woman who sounds like she's being hurt, it's definitely a domestic disturbance of some kind," said the woman. She then added that though she knew there had been "a lot of fireworks," she was confident that she heard "gunshots." She even assured the operator, "I do actually know what a gunshot sounds like."

As for the jail call Tory made to Kelsey the morning after the shooting, Tory could be heard saying sorry multiple times and telling Kelsey that he was "so f**king drunk" the night of the incident. "I'm just deeply sorry," Tory said in a sad tone, "But I never even moved like that."

On December 23, Tory was found guilty of three felony charges. He's currently facing more than 22 years in prison and the sentencing will be determined on January 27. In addition, there's a "strong likelihood" the 30-year-old emcee will be deported back to his home country of Canada. His legal team is currently planning to appeal the decision.

You can share this post!