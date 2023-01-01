 

Meek Mill Grateful After Geting His Stolen Phone Back in Ghana

Meek Mill Grateful After Geting His Stolen Phone Back in Ghana
Celebrity

The 'Expensive Pain' artist first revealed on Thursday, December 29 that someone took his phone while he was on his way to perform at the Afro Nation music festival.

  Jan 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill couldn't be more grateful for Ghanaians' kindness. After he got his stolen phone back by their help, the "Expensive Pain" artist gave them shout-outs in a video shared on Instagram Story.

"I wanna say thank you guys for getting my phone back to my life, man," the 35-year-old could be heard telling a group of people in the clip. "Y'all ain't let him hack me or nothing, did y'all, Commander?"

Meek first revealed on Thursday, December 29 that someone took his phone while he was on his way to perform at the Afro Nation music festival. "They pick pocketed me for my phoneeeeeee SMH….Bring that Jawn back if you got it!!" he penned.

Later, it was unveiled that the suspect has been arrested by police. The culprit, whose name is Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa, was reportedly taken into custody on Friday at his hideout in Accra.

Meek, however, claimed that the man doesn't have to go to jail since he's got his phone back. "I coulda dropped that phone on a dirt bike I don't actually know for a fact somebody went in my pocket! I got it back that's all I need I don't need anybody locked up for a phone.., I don't even know what happened to it," he tweeted.

Meek previously gushed about the fact that he is 18 percent Ghanaian when he received the results of a DNA test he got through Ancestry.com. Posting the results on his Instagram Story, the Philly emcee circle the 18 percent labeled "Ivory Coast & Ghana" and exclaimed, "My second home!!!"

