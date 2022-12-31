Simon Cowell Teases 'The X Factor' Return to U.S. TV, But With a Twist

CBS TV

Creator and judge Simon Cowell teases in a new interview that the singing competition show is set to make its way back to the States, though it seemingly will find a new home.

AceShowbiz - "The X Factor" may be heading back to the United States television. Creator and judge Simon Cowell teased in a new interview about the possibility, though the singing competition show seemingly will find a new home.

According to Simon, "The X Factor" will most likely make its way to the States on NBC instead of FOX. "I have a saying in life that's 'Always go where you've got the best invitation,' and NBC has offered us to make the show here," he told The Sun earlier this week while promoting NBC's "America's Got Talent: All Stars".

Prior to this, it was indeed reported that the network's planning to revive the popular show. Vulture, however, noted that a deal is not done yet.

"The X Factor", which is created by Simon, debuted across the pond in September 2004. It ran for 15 seasons before concluding in December 2018. Following the end of its U.K. run, two spin-offs were created, which are "The X Factor: Celebrity" and "The X Factor: The Band". Among the notable alums from the show are One Direction and Little Mix.

As for the American version of "The X Factor", it launched on FOX in September 2011. Alongside Simon, Paula Abdul, Cheryl Cole and L.A. Reid served as the judges. Nicole Scherzinger later replaced Cheryl on the panel. Also among stars who joined as judges are Demi Lovato, Britney Spears, Kelly Rowland and Paulina Rubio.

The first season of FOX's "The X Factor" averaged 11 million total viewers and a 3.6 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers). Its sophomore season, however, slipped to 8.1 mil and a 2.9, while the third season garnered just 5.6 mil and a 1.6.

Later in February 2014, Simon revealed that he decided to return to the U.K. version. Subsequently, FOX announced that it pulled the plug on the U.S. incarnation of the show.

