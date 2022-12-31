 

Greta Thunberg Trolls Andrew Tate After Their Twitter Exchange Allegedly Led to His Arrest

The environmental activist takes a jab at the former kickboxer amid speculation that his video directed at Greta might have tipped investigators because it featured a pizza box from a local restaurant.

  • Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Greta Thunberg gets the last laugh following her social media back-and-forth with Andrew Tate. Several hours after their Twitter exchange, the former professional kickboxer was arrested in Romania for human sex trafficking and she now has an epic response.

Taking to her Twitter account on Friday, December 30 to weigh in on Andrew's legal trouble, she trolled him amid speculation that his video directed at Greta might have tipped investigators because it featured a pizza box from a local restaurant. Apparently catching wind of this theory, the 19-year-old Nobel Peace Prize nominee tweeted, "this is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes."

Greta Thunberg's Tweet

Greta Thunberg mocked Andrew Tate after his arrest.

Andrew was chastised by Greta after he bragged about his carbon emissions. "I have 33 cars," he tweeted to the environmental activist on Monday. Taunting her, he added, "Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

Greta replied, "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld**[email protected]" Andrew responded with a video of himself wearing a red robe and smoking a car, with a stack of pizza boxes sitting in front of him.

A journalist then noted that the pizza box displayed the restaurant's name might have tipped investigators about his whereabouts. The restaurant was part of a chain in Romania.

Social media users have also mocked Andrew over the pizza box tip-off speculation. "So...Elon Musk let Andrew Tate back on Twitter, and Tate promptly used it to reveal his whereabouts to authorities in Romania who then arrested him. All because Greta Thunberg owned him so hard his little wee-wee fell off," one user wrote. "Do I have that right? Please say I have that right."

Another commented, "the year ending by greta thunberg unintentionally getting andrew tate's house raided is so f**king funny." A third Twitter user added, "Andrew Tate being so triggered by Greta Thunberg, after he initially taunted her, that he gave away his location and was arrested for human trafficking is exactly the downfall he deserves and exposes his whole violent misogynistic grift for what it really is."

