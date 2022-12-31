 

Tom Brady Posts Sweet Pool Pics With Son Ben After Belated Christmas Celebration

Tom Brady Posts Sweet Pool Pics With Son Ben After Belated Christmas Celebration
Instagram
Celebrity

A few days prior, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback celebrated a belated Christmas with his three kids after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen took Benjamin and Vivian to her home country in Brazil.

  • Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is enjoying more quality time with his son Benjamin. The doting dad turned to his social media to share sweet photos from their pool day after his belated Christmas celebration.

On Friday, December 30, the newly-single seven-time Super Bowl champion posted a series of pictures that saw the father-and-son duo hanging out by the pool. The first snap saw the 13-year-old boy sitting on dad's lap with his legs stretched out on top of the footballer as they lounged by the water. "Love this boy [red heart emoji]," so the athlete wrote.

The following slide was an adorable selfie of the pair. It could be seen the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback giving Benjamin a kiss on the back of his head while the teenage boy sported a huge grin.

Tom Brady's IG Story

Tom Brady shared sweet photos with son Benjamin as they enjoyed pool day after belated Christmas celebration.

Tom's post came just days after he celebrated a belated Christmas with his three kids, 10-year-old daughter Vivian, Benjamin, and 15-year-old Jack. The athlete shares Vivian and Benjamin with ex Gisele Bundchen and Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

  Editors' Pick

On December 27, Tom shared photos from his Christmas celebration with his kids. The first post was a drawing titled "Bennys Self Portrait" which saw Vivian, Benjamin and Jack as anime characters. The anime post was followed by "the real thing," which showed Benjamin and Jack sandwiching Vivian in a hug in front of the Christmas tree.

In a third photo, Tom captured Christmas stockings hung on the wall. Three were for his kids, and the other two appeared to be for pets Lua and Fluffy. The family modeled some of their holiday socks, including a pair for Vivian, who dubs herself "a girl who loves horses."

Vivian and Benjamin spent their first holiday after their parents' split on vacation in Gisele's home country of Brazil. The supermodel shared pictures of her kids partaking in activities like horseback riding, biking, fishing, singing karaoke and playing with animals.

Though both Tom and Gisele agreed to have joint custody of their kids, it appeared that something happened between the two as Tom snubbed her in a special Christmas shoutout during a post-game interview on December 25.

Speaking to "Sunday Night Football" following his team's win, Tom wished his parents, siblings and children a merry Christmas but he excluded Gisele. "Say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time," he said, "Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Doja Cat Receives Death Threat After Kicking Man Out of Chat Room

Bethenny Frankel Shades Kim Kardashian Following Gwyneth Paltrow Interview

Related Posts
Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas

Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas

Tom Brady Won't Have Spare Time to Spend With His Kids on Christmas Day

Tom Brady Won't Have Spare Time to Spend With His Kids on Christmas Day

Latest News
Fans React After The Weeknd Is Named as Top Artist on Billboard 2020s Decade-End Chart
  • Dec 31, 2022

Fans React After The Weeknd Is Named as Top Artist on Billboard 2020s Decade-End Chart

Lyfe Jennings Considers Not Doing Shows Anymore After Being Trolled Over His Vocals
  • Dec 31, 2022

Lyfe Jennings Considers Not Doing Shows Anymore After Being Trolled Over His Vocals

Bill Cosby Sued by Former Model Stacey Pinkerton Over Alleged Sexual Assault in 1986
  • Dec 31, 2022

Bill Cosby Sued by Former Model Stacey Pinkerton Over Alleged Sexual Assault in 1986

Megan Fox Says She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend' With Cleavage-Baring Selfies, Machine Gun Kelly Responds
  • Dec 31, 2022

Megan Fox Says She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend' With Cleavage-Baring Selfies, Machine Gun Kelly Responds

King Charles' 2023 New Years Honors Feature Queen Guitarist Brian May and More
  • Dec 31, 2022

King Charles' 2023 New Years Honors Feature Queen Guitarist Brian May and More

Sam Asghari Shuts Down Rumors He's Controlling Britney Spears, Understands Her 'Protective' Fans
  • Dec 31, 2022

Sam Asghari Shuts Down Rumors He's Controlling Britney Spears, Understands Her 'Protective' Fans

Most Read
Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids
Celebrity

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split

Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split

Kel Mitchell's Daughter Accuses Him of Being an Absent Dad, Calls Him 'Fake'

Kel Mitchell's Daughter Accuses Him of Being an Absent Dad, Calls Him 'Fake'

Gervonta Davis Declares He Doesn't Want to Fight Anymore After Domestic Violence Arrest

Gervonta Davis Declares He Doesn't Want to Fight Anymore After Domestic Violence Arrest

Report: Princess Eugenie Hopes to Reunite Prince Harry and Prince William Amid Their Feud

Report: Princess Eugenie Hopes to Reunite Prince Harry and Prince William Amid Their Feud

Pele's Daughter Shares His Final Photo After He Died of Cancer

Pele's Daughter Shares His Final Photo After He Died of Cancer

Holly Robinson Peete Barely in Contact With Co-Star Johnny Depp Because He's 'on His Own Planet'

Holly Robinson Peete Barely in Contact With Co-Star Johnny Depp Because He's 'on His Own Planet'

Bobby Lytes Urges People to Give DaBaby Another Chance: 'He's a Good Person'

Bobby Lytes Urges People to Give DaBaby Another Chance: 'He's a Good Person'