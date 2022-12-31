Tom Brady Posts Sweet Pool Pics With Son Ben After Belated Christmas Celebration

Instagram Celebrity

A few days prior, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback celebrated a belated Christmas with his three kids after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen took Benjamin and Vivian to her home country in Brazil.

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is enjoying more quality time with his son Benjamin. The doting dad turned to his social media to share sweet photos from their pool day after his belated Christmas celebration.

On Friday, December 30, the newly-single seven-time Super Bowl champion posted a series of pictures that saw the father-and-son duo hanging out by the pool. The first snap saw the 13-year-old boy sitting on dad's lap with his legs stretched out on top of the footballer as they lounged by the water. "Love this boy [red heart emoji]," so the athlete wrote.

The following slide was an adorable selfie of the pair. It could be seen the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback giving Benjamin a kiss on the back of his head while the teenage boy sported a huge grin.

Tom's post came just days after he celebrated a belated Christmas with his three kids, 10-year-old daughter Vivian, Benjamin, and 15-year-old Jack. The athlete shares Vivian and Benjamin with ex Gisele Bundchen and Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

On December 27, Tom shared photos from his Christmas celebration with his kids. The first post was a drawing titled "Bennys Self Portrait" which saw Vivian, Benjamin and Jack as anime characters. The anime post was followed by "the real thing," which showed Benjamin and Jack sandwiching Vivian in a hug in front of the Christmas tree.

In a third photo, Tom captured Christmas stockings hung on the wall. Three were for his kids, and the other two appeared to be for pets Lua and Fluffy. The family modeled some of their holiday socks, including a pair for Vivian, who dubs herself "a girl who loves horses."

Vivian and Benjamin spent their first holiday after their parents' split on vacation in Gisele's home country of Brazil. The supermodel shared pictures of her kids partaking in activities like horseback riding, biking, fishing, singing karaoke and playing with animals.

Though both Tom and Gisele agreed to have joint custody of their kids, it appeared that something happened between the two as Tom snubbed her in a special Christmas shoutout during a post-game interview on December 25.

Speaking to "Sunday Night Football" following his team's win, Tom wished his parents, siblings and children a merry Christmas but he excluded Gisele. "Say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time," he said, "Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon."

