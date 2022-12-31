 

Bethenny Frankel Shades Kim Kardashian Following Gwyneth Paltrow Interview

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum takes to Instagram to slam 'The Kardashians' star following her appearance on the 'Avengers' actress' 'Goop' podcast.

  Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel is not done slamming Kim Kardashian just yet. The former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star took to Instagram to shade "The Kardashians" star following her appearance on her "Goop" podcast.

On Thursday, December 29, Gwyneth Paltrow praised Kim after their sit-down. Alongside a selfie featuring "The Avengers" star and the reality TV star, the actress wrote on the platform, "@kimkardashian is fascinating to the world, we know this. For me she is fascinating because she challenges so many ideas of what a woman is supposed to be, and how she is supposed to look and behave while doing it."

Bethenny caught wind of the gushing post. The 52-year-old star wrote in the comments section, "I mean LOL." The former Bravo personality's post received thousands of "likes" on her comment.

Some others, meanwhile, were questioning why Goop even invited Kim. "I thought goop was about wellness, holistic approaches… im confused or am I just figuring out goop is just a facade of Hollywood too?" one comment read. Someone else said, "No Thank you Goop makes me think you don't know your demographic."

Another commenter wrote, "I love how celebrities are trying to go on podcasts now. Like 'look, I'm one of you!' No, you're not. And you clearly know your rule is coming to close. Go out gracefully." One user added, "Haven't waited for it. Wouldn't wait for it. Won't be listening. Pick. Someone. Worth. Listening. To."

During Kim's interview with Gwyneth, the SKIMS founder revealed that she agreed to a strict rule for North West's TikTok use with Kanye West. "It can only be on my own phone. It's not something where she can scroll and look at things. We don't do comments," Kim said.

Adding that North uses the app as her creative outlet, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum shared that her 9-year-old daughter "loves to do it and it makes her so happy. She's so innocent in so many ways."

