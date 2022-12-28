Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Cover Images/Jose Perez Celebrity

The supermodel turns to her social media platform to share photos of her spending the special day with her family in Brazil after being snubbed by her ex-husband in special Christmas shoutout.

Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen is enjoying the holiday. The supermodel looks happy when celebrating her first Christmas without her ex-husband Tom Brady in Brazil after they finalized their "amicable" divorce.

On Tuesday, December 27, the 42-year-old beauty made use of Instagram to share a series of photos from her Christmas celebration with her kids, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, and her parents in her home country. In the first slide, she could be seen all smiles when posing with blossoming pink and purple flowers.

The following snapshots showed her daughter and son enjoying activities like horseback riding, biking, fishing, singing karaoke and playing with animals. One image also saw the proud mom wearing a bikini top with cut-off Daisy Duke shorts singing alongside her shirtless son.

"It's my Rio Grande do Sul Heaven, Sun, South, Earth and Color Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love. It's always so good to come back home [red heart emoji]," wrote the cover model in the caption as translated from Portuguese to English.

The post came after Tom snubbed her in a special Christmas shoutout during a postgame interview over the weekend. Speaking to Melissa Stark of "Sunday Night Football" following his team Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win, the quarterback wished his parents, siblings and children a merry Christmas but excluded his supermodel ex-wife. "Say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time," he said, "Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon."

Tom, who played on Christmas Day for the first time this year, recently revealed on his SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go!" that he would be spending the day after Christmas with his children. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that's what life's about," the seven-time Super Bowl champ shared.

"I'm gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel," the 45-year-old footballer further added during the podcast episode. "And I'm gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional," he explained, adding that he's looking forward to "celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after."

Tom and Gisele announced on October 28 that they had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The former couple agreed to have joint custody of the kids, letting them have "full access" to both parents.

