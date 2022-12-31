Doja Cat Receives Death Threat After Kicking Man Out of Chat Room

Instagram Celebrity

According to sources from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a man threatens to kill the 'Kiss Me More' hitmaker after she gives him the boot for getting weird during the private chat.

Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat's penchant for joining chat room has put her in harm's way. The singer/rapper has reportedly received death threat after kicking a man out of a chat room, triggering a criminal investigation.

According to TMZ, sources from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department say that the 27-year-old star was in a private chat room earlier this week with some fans. When one guy started getting weird and made Doja feel uncomfortable, she gave him the boot.

The man, who lives outside California, apparently did not take kindly to getting kicked out of the chat room. He reportedly got back in to the chat and made death threats on Doja, threatening to kill her and claiming he would see her soon.

Doja reported the incident to police and cops took a report for a criminal threat. The case is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff. The Grammy Award-winning artist has not spoken up on the matter.

This isn't the first time Doja gets into trouble for joining chat room. Back in 2020, she was almost canceled for allegedly joining racist chat rooms. It was said that the "Say So" hitmaker formed online friends with people in the chatrooms who are reportedly known to be alt-righters, racist and misogynistic men who treat women poorly. In some videos that found their way out online, Doja could be seen making bigoted remarks, prompting the backlash.

Doja later denied ever participating in a racist conversation on the platform that she has used ever since childhood. "I've used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I should've been on some of these chat room sites, but I have personally never been involved in any racist conversations. I'm sorry to everyone that I offended," she said at the time. "I'm a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I'm very proud of where I come from."

She continued saying in her statement, "I understand my influence and impact and I'm taking this all seriously. I love you all and I'm sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That's not my character, and I'm determined to show that to everybody moving forward. Thank you."

You can share this post!