Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Cover Images/startraksphoto.com Celebrity

The seven-time Super Bowl champion thanks a number of family members during his Christmas day interview but he leaves out his wife of 13 years following their divorce.

Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is apparently trying to move on. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has left out his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen in a special Christmas shoutout following their "amicable" divorce.

When taking part in an interview with Melissa Stark on "Sunday Night Football" following his team Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win on Sunday, December 25, the quarterback gave his parents, siblings and children a Christmas Day shoutout but excluded his supermodel ex-wife. "Say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time," he said, "Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon."

The Tampa Buccaneers quarterback, who played on Christmas Day for the first time this year, recently revealed on his SiriusXM podcast, "Let's Go!", that he would be spending the day after Christmas with his children. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that's what life's about," so he shared.

"I'm gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel," the football player further added during the podcast episode. "And I'm gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional," he explained, adding that he's looking forward to "celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after."

Tom and Gisele announced in October that they had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The former couple has two children together, 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian. They agreed to have joint custody of the kids.

Nearly two months after announcing the divorce, rumors claimed that Tom is romancing model Veronika Rajek. The speculations first emerged after the 26-year-old beauty, who won Miss Slovakia in 2016, posted Instagram photos at the New Orleans game showing her wearing a Tom jersey and professing her "love" for Tom in the caption.

Adding more fuel, Veronika posted a close-up photo of Tom on Christmas Day. She also uploaded a snapshot of her posing in front of the camera while wearing a red Buccaneers jersey with Tom's No. 12 as well as a Santa hat.

Her cryptic gestures caused rumors that she and Tom are currently in a relationship. Reacting to the rumors, a representative of Veronika said in a statement that the model "will not comment on the matter" at this time.

"The only message Veronika Rajek wants to put out there, as very supportive as Veronika Rajek is, is for Tom Brady to be focused on the game and get things on track to get his 8th ring," the representative added.

You can share this post!