 

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country
Instagram
Celebrity

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback makes use of his social media platform to share a series of photos from fun Christmas celebration with his sons Jack and Benjamin as well as his daughter Vivian.

  • Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is reuniting with the kids for holiday. The seven-time Super Bowl champion finally enjoys the holiday with his children after their Christmas trip to mom Gisele Bundchen's home country in Brazil.

On Tuesday, December 27, the 45-year-old football star turned to his Instagram Story to share photos from his Christmas celebration with his kids. He's a father to 10-year-old daughter Vivian and 13-year-old son Benjamin, whom he shares with Gisele, and 15-year-old Jack, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan.

The first post was a drawing titled "Bennys Self Portrait" which appears to show Vivian, Benjamin and Jack as anime characters. The anime post is followed by "the real thing," which shows Benjamin and Jack sandwiching Vivian in a hug in front of the Christmas tree.

In a third photo, Tom captures Christmas stockings hung on the wall. Three are for his kids, and the other two appear to be for pets Lua and Fluffy. The family modeled some of their holiday socks, including a pair for Vivian, who dubs herself "a girl who loves horses."

  Editors' Pick

Tom Brady via IG Story

Tom Brady shared photos from Christmas celebration with his sons Jack and Benjamin as well as daughter Vivian.

Prior to celebrating the holiday with Tom, Vivian and Benjamin followed their mom to Brazil. In an Instagram post made by the supermodel mom, it could be seen that they're having such a great time together.

Gisele looked super happy when posing with blossoming pink and purple flowers. The 42-year-old cover model also uploaded pictures of her kids enjoying activities like horseback riding, biking, fishing, singing karaoke and playing with animals. One image also saw the proud mom wearing a bikini top with cut-off Daisy Duke shorts singing alongside her shirtless teenage son.

Though both Tom and Gisele agreed to have joint custody of their kids, it appeared that something happened between the two as Tom snubbed her in a special Christmas shoutout during a postgame interview over the weekend.

Speaking to Melissa Stark of "Sunday Night Football" following his team Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win, the quarterback wished his parents, siblings and children a merry Christmas but excluded his supermodel ex-wife. "Say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time," he said, "Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Chelsea Handler and Ex Jo Koy Not on Speaking Terms: He Needs to Take 'Accuntability' for Split

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing
Related Posts
Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas

Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas

Tom Brady Won't Have Spare Time to Spend With His Kids on Christmas Day

Tom Brady Won't Have Spare Time to Spend With His Kids on Christmas Day

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Shower Son Benjamin With Love on His 13th Birthday

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Shower Son Benjamin With Love on His 13th Birthday

Latest News
Gervonta Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence Days Before Scheduled Boxing Match
  • Dec 28, 2022

Gervonta Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence Days Before Scheduled Boxing Match

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing
  • Dec 28, 2022

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country
  • Dec 28, 2022

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Chelsea Handler and Ex Jo Koy Not on Speaking Terms: He Needs to Take 'Accuntability' for Split
  • Dec 28, 2022

Chelsea Handler and Ex Jo Koy Not on Speaking Terms: He Needs to Take 'Accuntability' for Split

NeNe Leakes Appears to Ask for 'Grace' to Make 'RHOA' Return
  • Dec 28, 2022

NeNe Leakes Appears to Ask for 'Grace' to Make 'RHOA' Return

Zayn Malik Working on New Album Amid Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating Rumors
  • Dec 28, 2022

Zayn Malik Working on New Album Amid Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating Rumors

Most Read
Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy
Celebrity

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright

Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Travel Together Ahead of NYE as His Estranged Wife Is 'Exhausted'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Travel Together Ahead of NYE as His Estranged Wife Is 'Exhausted'

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Shawn Mendes Treats Fans to Shirtless Video of Him Swimming in Freezing Water on Christmas

Shawn Mendes Treats Fans to Shirtless Video of Him Swimming in Freezing Water on Christmas

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

NBA YoungBoy Challenges Blueface to a 'Bad Girl's Club' Showdown

NBA YoungBoy Challenges Blueface to a 'Bad Girl's Club' Showdown