 

Savannah Chrisley Explains Why She 'Can't Get Married' While Parents Todd and Julie Are in Jail

Savannah Chrisley Explains Why She 'Can't Get Married' While Parents Todd and Julie Are in Jail
Cover Images/Tony DiMaio
Celebrity

In an episode of her 'Unlocked' podcast, the 25-year-old 'Growing Up Chrisley' star reveals that she 'can't move on with my life' until her famous parents are out of jail.

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Savannah Chrisley shares that she won't be able to live life to the fullest while her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, serve their prison sentences in fraud case. In an episode of her "Unlocked" podcast, she revealed that she "can't move on with my life" until her parents are out of jail.

"In my mind, I'm like, 'I can't move on with my life,' " Savannah told her future sister-in-law Emmy Medders on Tuesday, December 27. "Until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid."

Savannah shared that her life feels like it's at a standstill. She knew that her parents will "get to be a part of it" all in the future, and noted that it's thanks to dad Todd that she's been able to be optimistic during the family's tough times.

"Dad was like, 'I may not be here in front of you, but I'm still alive," she continued. "'I'm still fighting. You don't have to live a day without speaking to me.' "

Emmy, meanwhile, shared some encouraging words for Savannah. "You can't just stop your life," Emmy said. "And your parents, our parents, wouldn't want us to do that, no matter what happens."

  Editors' Pick

During the episode, Savannah also revealed that she's gotten hate online for continuing to promote her beauty brand, Sassy, on social media ahead of her parents' prison sentence. The Georgia native stated, "It's like, 'Guys, I have a business to run.' "

"I think that's what I'm struggling with right now is business-wise," the "Growing Up Chrisley" star continued. "I keep pushing forward because that's always been my easy, go-to, to where I don't have to focus on anything else. So business-wise, I'm going to push forward. I'm going to do my podcast, Sassy, I'm going to do all the things."

"But personally," she explained, "I feel like there's a level of guilt associated with moving on with my life and thinking of mom and dad not being here during certain life events."

Todd and Julie were sentenced to multiple years behind bars on November 21 after the two were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud in June. A federal judge sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison with 16 months probation for his involvement in fraud and tax evasion. Meanwhile, Julie was given seven years in prison with 16 months probation.

The two had been ordered to begin their prison sentences in January. A motion filed by the U.S. Marshal's Office on Monday, December 13 stated that the disgraced reality stars must report to their respective Florida institutions on January 17.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Pop Smoke's Mural Vandalized in Late Rapper's Hometown of Brooklyn

Rae Sremmurd Is Back With New Single 'Torpedo', Unveils Its Cinematic Visuals

Related Posts
Savannah Chrisley Breaks Silence on Brother Grayson's Terrifying Car Crash: 'My Heart Sank'

Savannah Chrisley Breaks Silence on Brother Grayson's Terrifying Car Crash: 'My Heart Sank'

Savannah Chrisley 'Grateful in a Weird Way' After Her Parents' Fraud and Tax Evasion Conviction

Savannah Chrisley 'Grateful in a Weird Way' After Her Parents' Fraud and Tax Evasion Conviction

Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles Thanks Her and Todd for Helping Him Survive a Suicide Attempt

Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles Thanks Her and Todd for Helping Him Survive a Suicide Attempt

Savannah Chrisley Says 'No Hatred' for Fiance Nic Kerdiles Despite Splitting

Savannah Chrisley Says 'No Hatred' for Fiance Nic Kerdiles Despite Splitting

Latest News
Jennifer Lopez to Dish on Her Reconciliation With Ben Affleck in New Album
  • Dec 30, 2022

Jennifer Lopez to Dish on Her Reconciliation With Ben Affleck in New Album

Savannah Chrisley Explains Why She 'Can't Get Married' While Parents Todd and Julie Are in Jail
  • Dec 30, 2022

Savannah Chrisley Explains Why She 'Can't Get Married' While Parents Todd and Julie Are in Jail

Tom Parker's Wife Left With Trauma 'Beyond Anything Anyone Could Imagine' After His Death
  • Dec 30, 2022

Tom Parker's Wife Left With Trauma 'Beyond Anything Anyone Could Imagine' After His Death

Cardi B Clarifies 'Fighting Over D**k' Meaning in 'Tomorrow 2' Lyrics Amid Wild Fans Theory
  • Dec 30, 2022

Cardi B Clarifies 'Fighting Over D**k' Meaning in 'Tomorrow 2' Lyrics Amid Wild Fans Theory

Kim Kardashian Doesn't Care If She's Wearing No Make-Up at Home
  • Dec 30, 2022

Kim Kardashian Doesn't Care If She's Wearing No Make-Up at Home

Olivia Colman Left Cringing by Her Sex Scenes, Asked Director to Cut Them From 'Empire of Light'
  • Dec 30, 2022

Olivia Colman Left Cringing by Her Sex Scenes, Asked Director to Cut Them From 'Empire of Light'

Most Read
Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her
Celebrity

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Bitter Responses Over Clip of Him Wearing Cleavage-Baring Christmas Apron

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Bitter Responses Over Clip of Him Wearing Cleavage-Baring Christmas Apron

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident

Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split

Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split