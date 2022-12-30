Savannah Chrisley Explains Why She 'Can't Get Married' While Parents Todd and Julie Are in Jail

Cover Images/Tony DiMaio Celebrity

In an episode of her 'Unlocked' podcast, the 25-year-old 'Growing Up Chrisley' star reveals that she 'can't move on with my life' until her famous parents are out of jail.

AceShowbiz - Savannah Chrisley shares that she won't be able to live life to the fullest while her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, serve their prison sentences in fraud case. In an episode of her "Unlocked" podcast, she revealed that she "can't move on with my life" until her parents are out of jail.

"In my mind, I'm like, 'I can't move on with my life,' " Savannah told her future sister-in-law Emmy Medders on Tuesday, December 27. "Until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid."

Savannah shared that her life feels like it's at a standstill. She knew that her parents will "get to be a part of it" all in the future, and noted that it's thanks to dad Todd that she's been able to be optimistic during the family's tough times.

"Dad was like, 'I may not be here in front of you, but I'm still alive," she continued. "'I'm still fighting. You don't have to live a day without speaking to me.' "

Emmy, meanwhile, shared some encouraging words for Savannah. "You can't just stop your life," Emmy said. "And your parents, our parents, wouldn't want us to do that, no matter what happens."

During the episode, Savannah also revealed that she's gotten hate online for continuing to promote her beauty brand, Sassy, on social media ahead of her parents' prison sentence. The Georgia native stated, "It's like, 'Guys, I have a business to run.' "

"I think that's what I'm struggling with right now is business-wise," the "Growing Up Chrisley" star continued. "I keep pushing forward because that's always been my easy, go-to, to where I don't have to focus on anything else. So business-wise, I'm going to push forward. I'm going to do my podcast, Sassy, I'm going to do all the things."

"But personally," she explained, "I feel like there's a level of guilt associated with moving on with my life and thinking of mom and dad not being here during certain life events."

Todd and Julie were sentenced to multiple years behind bars on November 21 after the two were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud in June. A federal judge sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison with 16 months probation for his involvement in fraud and tax evasion. Meanwhile, Julie was given seven years in prison with 16 months probation.

The two had been ordered to begin their prison sentences in January. A motion filed by the U.S. Marshal's Office on Monday, December 13 stated that the disgraced reality stars must report to their respective Florida institutions on January 17.

