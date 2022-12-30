 

Pele's Daughter Shares His Final Photo After He Died of Cancer

Kely Nasicmento posts an image of her family holding the three-time World Cup winner's hand as he lay in a hospital bed when announcing his death on Thursday, December 29.

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Pele's daughter has shared the final photo taken of her dad after a week of posting emotional tributes to the footballer. Kely Nasicmento, who announced her father's passing on Thursday, December 29, at the age of 82 after the World Cup hero lost his cancer fight, posted an image online showing her family holding the three-time World Cup winner's hand as he lay in a hospital bed.

She announced his death by saying, "Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

On Wednesday, December 28, Kely had admitted online her family was in the grip of "sadness" and "despair". Alongside a photo with her sister Flavia and Pele's grandchildren, Octavio Felinto Neto and Gabriel Arantes, she added, "These moments are hard to explain. Sometimes there is a lot of sadness and despair, other times we laugh and talk of fun memories. And what we learn most from all this is that we have to look for each other, and hold tight. Only when it's all worth it. With it all together."

Kely said on December 26 hospital staff were doing "all they can" for her dad, adding, "To see our dad being treated by these care professionals, super competent and extremely caring. Not a moment goes by that we forget this privilege. Even in sadness we can only be thankful."

Pele had been receiving treatment at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo after being admitted at the end of November. He last year underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in 2021 but this year was told the cancer cells had spread to his intestine, lung and liver. In 2015, Pele had prostate surgery and had another urinary infection in 2019 and suffers with the long-term effects of a hip prosthesis while movement is difficult due to knee problems.

