 

Pele's Widow Leads Open Casket Wake as Thousands of Mourners Line Up to Pay Final Respects

Pele's Widow Leads Open Casket Wake as Thousands of Mourners Line Up to Pay Final Respects
Instagram
Celebrity

Marcia Aoki places a cross pendant on her late husband's body after pallbearers that included his son placed his coffin on a platform at Vila Belmiro in Brazil.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pele's widow has joined thousands of mourners at a 24-hour open casket wake for the Brazilian football icon. Marcia Aoki was seen placing a cross pendant on her late husband's body after his coffin arrived at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away.

Bearing Pele's nickname "The King", his open casket will be displayed until Tuesday at the Vila Belmiro, home to three-time World Cup winner Pele's longtime club Santos. The display started on Monday morning, January 2, 2023 in the centre circle of the stadium under an awning surrounded by bouquets of white flowers.

Pele's son Edinho was one of the pallbearers who carried in his coffin, which was placed on a temporary platform then slowly opened to reveal his dad's remains. His mum was later seen hugging Edinho, as thousands of fans queued to pay their respects to Brazil's most famous son.

  Editors' Pick

Pele will be laid to rest on Tuesday in a vault at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, half a mile away from the stadium that made him famous. It was his request to be buried in the vertical cemetery so he could forever watch over his beloved football ground.

One of the mourners at the wake was Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes, who told reporters, "It is a very sad moment, but we are now seeing the real meaning of this legendary player to our country. My office has shirts signed by Pele, a picture of him as a goalkeeper, also signed by him, DVDs, photos, a big collection of him."

Before Pele is taken to the cemetery, a procession will be held through the streets of Santos, which is around 50 miles from the state capital Sao Paulo. It will pass the house of Pele's mother, 100-year-old Celeste Arantes, who is said to be unaware her son has died.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele became renowned as the world's best footballer after starting out selling peanuts on the street to help his poverty stricken family, going on to score 1,283 goals in a career spanning more than two decades.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Professor Green Almost Lost His Life as He Suffered Grand Mal Seizure While Home Alone

Barack Obama Gives Wife Michelle 'Hard Time' Over Her Love of 'Real Housewives' Franchise
Related Posts
Football Icons Lead Tributes to Pele Following His Death

Football Icons Lead Tributes to Pele Following His Death

Pele's Daughter Shares His Final Photo After He Died of Cancer

Pele's Daughter Shares His Final Photo After He Died of Cancer

Pele Lost Battle With Cancer at Age 82

Pele Lost Battle With Cancer at Age 82

Pele to Spend Christmas in Hospital as His Colon Cancer Worsens

Pele to Spend Christmas in Hospital as His Colon Cancer Worsens

Latest News
Pregnant Blake Lively Considers Getting Tattoo of Husband Ryan Reynolds' Face
  • Jan 03, 2023

Pregnant Blake Lively Considers Getting Tattoo of Husband Ryan Reynolds' Face

Barack Obama Gives Wife Michelle 'Hard Time' Over Her Love of 'Real Housewives' Franchise
  • Jan 03, 2023

Barack Obama Gives Wife Michelle 'Hard Time' Over Her Love of 'Real Housewives' Franchise

Pele's Widow Leads Open Casket Wake as Thousands of Mourners Line Up to Pay Final Respects
  • Jan 03, 2023

Pele's Widow Leads Open Casket Wake as Thousands of Mourners Line Up to Pay Final Respects

Professor Green Almost Lost His Life as He Suffered Grand Mal Seizure While Home Alone
  • Jan 03, 2023

Professor Green Almost Lost His Life as He Suffered Grand Mal Seizure While Home Alone

Prince Harry Accuses Royal Family of Showing 'Absolutely No Willingness to Reconcile'
  • Jan 03, 2023

Prince Harry Accuses Royal Family of Showing 'Absolutely No Willingness to Reconcile'

Cher Calls Her Boyfriend AE 'Daddy' Amid Engagement Rumors
  • Jan 03, 2023

Cher Calls Her Boyfriend AE 'Daddy' Amid Engagement Rumors

Most Read
Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose
Celebrity

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

Don West Died at 59 Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Don West Died at 59 Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami