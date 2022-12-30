Spice Girls Left 'Baffled' by 'Major Security Breach' After Unreleased X-Rated Song Resurfaced

Instagram Music

Mel B, Mel C, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner are reportedly left embarrassed after their 'cringeworthy' 'C. U. Next Tuesday' track reemerged online after nearly three decades of being hidden.

AceShowbiz - The Spice Girls are said to have been left mortified after their infamous unreleased song with an X-rated title leaked online. Their cheeky "C. U. Next Tuesday" track emerged after nearly three decades of being hidden, The Sun reported on Thursday, December 29.

The publication said bandmates Mel B a.k.a. Melanie Brown, Mel C a.k.a. Melanie C, Victoria Beckham a.k.a. Victoria Adams, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner a.k.a. Geri Halliwell are "baffled" by the "major security breach" after the song was this week uploaded.

A music insider told The Sun, "The Spice Girls are all at a very different place in their lives now than they were when this song was first written as a tongue-in-cheek track in the Nineties. It is obviously a bit embarrassing given the cringeworthy title, as they wouldn't use the c-word in their own lives. It is a bit of a mystery how on earth it has got out but they aren't going to dwell on it. The group have other projects they are looking forward to in 2023 so are focusing on them and hoping this song, which they were never particularly fond of, is forgotten."

The hidden track was written and recorded 27 years ago for their debut album "Spice" but the group hated it so much they refused to allow it to be included as a bonus track when they re-released their first record in 2021. It's understood the Spice Girls believe it would be a futile waste of time to try and track the source of the leak.

Fans have known about the song's existence for years as the band have mentioned it in interviews, but it appears this is the first time it has been publicly leaked. Mel C has said, "'C.U. Next Tuesday' was never used because it's a pile of s***."

