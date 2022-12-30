Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Continue Sharing PDA Despite Vehemently Denying Dating Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

Two weeks earlier, the 'Real Housewives of Miami' star told Andy Cohen during interview on 'Watch What Happens Live' that her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan is strictly platonic.

AceShowbiz - Are Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan dating or not? "The Real Housewives of Miami" star and the son of Michael Jordan continue to share PDA despite the two vehemently denying rumors they're dating.

On Wednesday, December 28, the 48-year-old former wife of Scottie Pippen and the 31-year-old former college basketball player were spotted enjoying a date night at Italian eatery E-Baldi in Beverly Hills. During the outing, they're seen beaming as they held hands.

In photos surfacing online, Larsa and Marcus locked eyes a few times as they proudly flaunted their strong friendship while interlocking fingers. The Bravo star looked chic in a long Versace patterned faux fur coat over a clinging black catsuit and patent leather thigh-high booties. She added a fashion statement in the form of a bright neon green small designer bag.

Meanwhile, Marcus represented his father well as he sported a Jordan x Russell Westbrook x Honor The Gift creme jacket over a white hoodie along with Union x Jordan 2 sneakers. He also wore a black Jordan Brand baseball cap backward and sported his signature glasses and bushy beard.

On December 12, Larsa and Marcus were also spotted holding hands while enjoying an intimate dinner date at Catch Steak in New York City. The PDA sightings came shortly after she confessed to Andy Cohen that her relationship with Marcus is strictly platonic.

"Larsa, your friendship [with Marcus] has generated so many questions. What does Scottie think about your friendship?" Andy asked her in the December 12 episode of "Watch What Happens Live", to which she replied, "Um, I don't know," adding that she never talked about it with her former husband.

"Do you recognize why people are like, 'Oh my God, this is wild!'?" Andy continued. In response, the Bravolebrity said, "I mean, I guess, yeah…I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined and they really weren't. Like, I never really knew Marcus' mom or them. I just recently met [Marcus' parents] a few years ago."

Larsa then insisted, "Yeah, but we're friends! So it's like…," before Andy chimed in, "..with benefits?" The mother of four denied Andy's comment and stressed, "We're friends. I don't..[do that]."

Larsa and Marcus first sparked rumors that they're an item in September. Their 17-year age gap and the bitter relationship between Larsa's ex-husband and Marcus' dad raised eyebrows among fans and even led to them being heckled while attending a Chargers game together.

Earlier this month, Larsa admitted that she's not ready to label her relationship with Marcus. "You have to spend time with someone, get to know them," she explained, "I feel like the first month, you're just getting to know each other. The second month, it's a little more intimate. The third month, I feel like timing--just spending time with someone." She went on saying that she wants to introduce her boyfriend to the public "when I'm ready," as having someone else to introduce him is "awkward."

