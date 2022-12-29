 

Lana Del Rey Compared to Kurt Cobain by His Widow Courtney Love

Lana Del Rey Compared to Kurt Cobain by His Widow Courtney Love
Music

The Hole vocalist heaps praise on Lana, comparing the 'Born to Die' singer to her late husband and calling the two the only 'true musical geniuses' she's ever known.

  Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Courtney Love names Kurt Cobain and Lana Del Rey as the only "true musical geniuses" she has ever known. The Hole frontwoman hailed the Nirvana lead singer - and her late husband - and the "Born to Die" hitmaker as the only people in the industry who "can Spielberg anything."

"Lana and Kurt are the only two true musical geniuses I've ever known And by that I mean they can Spielberg anything," the 58-year-old rocker said when appearing on the comic Marc Maron's podcast "WTF" on Monday, December 26.

Courtney gushed about the 37-year-old songstress - who is releasing a new album "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" in March 2023 - comparing her "integrity" to that of Kurt, who died in 1994 by suicide and with whom she had daughter Frances Bean, now 30.

She continued to the 59-year-old comedian, "She's got the integrity that Kurt had. The only two people I know that I can say [that about]. By the way, Stipe? Bono? Yes, these are people that I know and love. Billie Joe, sure. But Lana? She's got a magic thing. And she's not even f***** up!"

The "Epic" hitmaker also revealed she had been working on new music - the first since the 2010 Hole record "Nobody's Daughter", which was made in collaboration with Dirty Pretty Things guitarist Anthony Rossomando and Justin Parker, a longtime collaborator of Lana - and that it won't be rock as it's "not a thing."

Courtney shared that she did pen a track "Kill F*** Marry" in response to the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp legal drama and "earworm and a half" named "Justice for Kurt".

