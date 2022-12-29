Lily Collins Says She Faced a Lot of Rejections Early in Her Career

V Magazine/Nathaniel Goldberg Celebrity

In a new interview, the daughter of music legend Phil Collins and actress Jill Tavelman insists her acting career was not smooth sailing despite having famous parents.

Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lily Collins struggled to land roles at the beginning of her career. The 33-year-old actress - who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and his second wife, Jill Tavelman - claims she's had to overcome rejection to reach the top of her industry.

"I definitely got rejected a lot at the beginning. I got told 'no' over and over and over again. The feedback was that I was too green. I was like, I don't know what that means," Lily shared.

Despite this, Lily hasn't allowed any previous setbacks to discourage her. The brunette beauty told V magazine, "I think whatever creative outlet, whether it's music, acting, or writing, if you want to be a lawyer, a dancer, if you feel strongly that it is just so much a part of who you are, deep down to the core, you know that, ultimately, you're going to get there somehow."

Meanwhile, Lily recently claimed that "Emily in Paris" is as much about "women in the workplace" as it is about romance. The actress plays Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series, and Lily believes there's more to the show than some people may assume.

The actress - whose on-screen character is a marketing executive - explained, "Season one, I was asked [if Emily were] more of a workaholic or romantic, and I feel like that question just so much defines what we're used to in the romantic comedy world."

"This show is so much about women in the workplace as much as it is about romance. And I think it's really important to continue that storyline of feeling torn within your job and how much it means to you."

