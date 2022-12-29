 

Lily Collins Says She Faced a Lot of Rejections Early in Her Career

Lily Collins Says She Faced a Lot of Rejections Early in Her Career
V Magazine/Nathaniel Goldberg
Celebrity

In a new interview, the daughter of music legend Phil Collins and actress Jill Tavelman insists her acting career was not smooth sailing despite having famous parents.

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lily Collins struggled to land roles at the beginning of her career. The 33-year-old actress - who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and his second wife, Jill Tavelman - claims she's had to overcome rejection to reach the top of her industry.

"I definitely got rejected a lot at the beginning. I got told 'no' over and over and over again. The feedback was that I was too green. I was like, I don't know what that means," Lily shared.

Despite this, Lily hasn't allowed any previous setbacks to discourage her. The brunette beauty told V magazine, "I think whatever creative outlet, whether it's music, acting, or writing, if you want to be a lawyer, a dancer, if you feel strongly that it is just so much a part of who you are, deep down to the core, you know that, ultimately, you're going to get there somehow."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Lily recently claimed that "Emily in Paris" is as much about "women in the workplace" as it is about romance. The actress plays Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series, and Lily believes there's more to the show than some people may assume.

The actress - whose on-screen character is a marketing executive - explained, "Season one, I was asked [if Emily were] more of a workaholic or romantic, and I feel like that question just so much defines what we're used to in the romantic comedy world."

"This show is so much about women in the workplace as much as it is about romance. And I think it's really important to continue that storyline of feeling torn within your job and how much it means to you."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lana Del Rey Compared to Kurt Cobain by His Widow Courtney Love

Sugababes Allegedly Spark Bidding War Among Record Labels Following Reunion
Related Posts
Lily Collins Denies Getting 'Free Pass' to Land Roles, Steers Clear of Music to Escape Dad's Shadow

Lily Collins Denies Getting 'Free Pass' to Land Roles, Steers Clear of Music to Escape Dad's Shadow

Lily Collins Is Willing to Get 'Unrecognizable' for Characters

Lily Collins Is Willing to Get 'Unrecognizable' for Characters

Lily Collins Recalls Trying to Snatch This From Princess Diana

Lily Collins Recalls Trying to Snatch This From Princess Diana

Lily Collins 'Feels Very Old' After Being a Wife to Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins 'Feels Very Old' After Being a Wife to Charlie McDowell

Latest News
Adam Scott Still Carries 'Rabid Insecurity' Despite Successful Career
  • Dec 29, 2022

Adam Scott Still Carries 'Rabid Insecurity' Despite Successful Career

Sugababes Allegedly Spark Bidding War Among Record Labels Following Reunion
  • Dec 29, 2022

Sugababes Allegedly Spark Bidding War Among Record Labels Following Reunion

Adam Levine's Wife Behati Prinsloo Strips Completely Naked to Give Pregnancy Update
  • Dec 29, 2022

Adam Levine's Wife Behati Prinsloo Strips Completely Naked to Give Pregnancy Update

Lily Collins Says She Faced a Lot of Rejections Early in Her Career
  • Dec 29, 2022

Lily Collins Says She Faced a Lot of Rejections Early in Her Career

Usher Reacts to G Herbo Claiming He's a Better Singer After Covering 'Superstar'
  • Dec 29, 2022

Usher Reacts to G Herbo Claiming He's a Better Singer After Covering 'Superstar'

Lana Del Rey Compared to Kurt Cobain by His Widow Courtney Love
  • Dec 29, 2022

Lana Del Rey Compared to Kurt Cobain by His Widow Courtney Love

Most Read
Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom
Celebrity

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Millie Bobby Brown Gives Fans 'Sneak Peek' at Her Christmas Holiday With BF Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown Gives Fans 'Sneak Peek' at Her Christmas Holiday With BF Jake Bongiovi

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her