Olivia Newton-John's State Funeral Still Hasn't Been Scheduled, Four Months After Her Death

There is no date locked for the state memorial service planned in Newton-John's adopted country of Australia, nearly five months after the 'Grease' actress passed away.

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dame Olivia Newton-John's state funeral still has not been determined. There is currently no date on the calendar for the event although Daniel Andrews, the Premier of Victoria, offered a state memorial for the late actress, following her death in August after a lengthy cancer battle.

Olivia's family, however, are determined to go ahead. "I really believe it's going to happen. We're just waiting on final family dates to fit in with other things. We'll get there," her niece Tottie Goldsmith told the Herald Sun.

John Easterling, the actress' husband, announced her death via social media in August, revealing she was "surrounded by family and friends" when she passed away at her ranch in California. The Grammy-winning star battled breast cancer three times and was an advocate for breast cancer research.

He wrote on Facebook at the time, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time (sic)."

John - who married Olivia in 2008 - also encouraged fans to donate money to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which sponsors research into plant medicine for cancer. His statement continued, "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer."

"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org)."

Olivia's family held a "very private" memorial service for the star in September. A representative for the family told Us Weekly at the time, "There was a small and very private family gathering in California last week to celebrate Olivia. The family prefers to keep the details of the event private at this time."

