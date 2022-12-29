 

Gervonta Davis Declares He Doesn't Want to Fight Anymore After Domestic Violence Arrest

Gervonta Davis Declares He Doesn't Want to Fight Anymore After Domestic Violence Arrest
The professional boxer has been scheduled to fight Hector Luis Garcia on January 7 in Washington D.C., but he seems to lose interest to attend the match after his arrest.

AceShowbiz - Gervonta Davis has no interest in attending his upcoming boxing match. The professional boxer declared on Twitter that he doesn't want to fight anymore after he was arrested for alleged domestic violence.

The 28-year-old made the revelation on Twitter on Wednesday, December 28. When a fan asked, "Is the fight still on?" he replied, "I low key don't even want to fight anymore. They can have this s**t."

Gervonta has been scheduled to fight Hector Luis Garcia on January 7 in Washington D.C. It remains unclear whether the former will officially withdraw from the match.

The athlete was arrested on Tuesday and was booked in Broward County on a battery domestic violence charge. He was eventually released after posting a $1,000 bond and is expected to appear at a court hearing in Seventeenth Judicial Circuit of Florida on Wednesday.

Following his release, Gervonta tried to clear up his name by sharing a photo from Tuesday, December 27 at 12:44 P.M. ET that showed him watching "Frozen" with his daughter. He began his caption, "Do not let these people misguide you all on this bulls**t."

"This was just yesterday, moments before me and my child mother had argument! Watching Frozen with my oldest daughter. I never put my hands on my child mother nor my f**king daughter," he continued fuming. "Are you f**king crazy!! Im (sic) not a monster I been quiet for too long."

Claiming that the incident happened because some people tried to profit off of his name, he alleged, "They rush to my child mother offering her 50k just to pressure charges… like they did with my first child mother, so bad they couldn't get her so they got a lady they [claimed] she was into the mess." He then explained, "Also a lady that known for (suing) people for money reason.. they get her! Which I have to pay 300k to and I didn't lay a finger on her or even know what this lady looks like."

Insisting that he is not a "monster," Gervonta wrote, "I have two beautiful daughters that have to grow up someday and see this bulls**t!! They post this bulls**t world wide before anything!" After mentioning some blogs, he raged, "Y'all all bad for the culture!!"

