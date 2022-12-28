 

Gervonta Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence Days Before Scheduled Boxing Match

Gervonta Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence Days Before Scheduled Boxing Match
Instagram
Celebrity

The boxer is booked in Broward County, Florida on a battery domestic violence charge, two years after he faced similar charges for assaulting his then-girlfriend and baby mama Andretta.

  • Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bad habits die hard and Gervonta Davis just showed that. The boxer has been arrested in Florida for domestic violence, nearly three years after facing similar charges for assaulting his then-girlfriend and baby mama Andretta.

The 28-year-old was booked in Broward County on Tuesday, December 27 on a battery domestic violence charge, TMZ reports. His mug shot has since surfaced online, showing him wearing a prison grab while looking stoic.

According to the outlet, Gervonta was still in police custody as of late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. It's not clear how much his bail is set at, while details surrounding the allegations against the boxer were not made immediately available.

His arrest comes just days before he's scheduled to fight Hector Luis Garcia on January 7 in Washington D.C. So far, no announcement has been made regarding how his arrest may affect the scheduled boxing match.

  Editors' Pick

This isn't the first time Gervonta is accused of assaulting his domestic partner. Back in 2020, footage surfaced of the world champion grabbing his ex and the mother of his child, Andretta, at a basketball game. Things reportedly escalated in another location. It was reported that Andretta suffered injuries to her jaw and her lip. Gervonta was later arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery.

Months following the 2020 assault, Gervonta seemingly defended his action. "I've been around her for like, six years now," he said in an interview on "Last Stand Podcast" with Brian Custer. "I love hear and I'm overprotective. I heard that she was at that game and I told her you need to get out of her."

"That's my baby mama. I look after her and things like that, but I make sure she good. Again, I love her. I was just mad and once I seen her-I didn't grab her by her neck," he insisted. "I grabbed her by her shirt like you gotta get outta here. I probably was wrong for doing that. I was wrong for doing that."

Gervonta then shared that it wasn't his intention to hurt his ex. "It wasn't me trying to hit her or... You know how with somebody, you angry at a kid and you grab them by the neck like, c'mon," he explained. "It wasn't nothing like me fist-fighting her or you know, just me just trying to beat her up." He claimed that he only wanted "to remove her from that situation she wasn't supposed to be in."

The ordeal made him realize that he had anger management problem, so he decided to seek professional help. He revealed that he "had to talk to somebody professionally" to help him learn how to deal with conflict resolution.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing
Related Posts
Gervonta Davis' BM Vanessa Posso Accuses Him of Creating 'Fake Pages' to Annoy Her

Gervonta Davis' BM Vanessa Posso Accuses Him of Creating 'Fake Pages' to Annoy Her

Gervonta Davis and GF Vanessa Posso Offer First Glimpse at Newly-Born Child

Gervonta Davis and GF Vanessa Posso Offer First Glimpse at Newly-Born Child

Gervonta Davis Shuts Down Cheating Rumors by Claiming He Was Hacked

Gervonta Davis Shuts Down Cheating Rumors by Claiming He Was Hacked

Gervonta Davis Apologizes for Saying That He's Willing to Get COVID-19 for Fans

Gervonta Davis Apologizes for Saying That He's Willing to Get COVID-19 for Fans

Latest News
Gervonta Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence Days Before Scheduled Boxing Match
  • Dec 28, 2022

Gervonta Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence Days Before Scheduled Boxing Match

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing
  • Dec 28, 2022

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country
  • Dec 28, 2022

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Chelsea Handler and Ex Jo Koy Not on Speaking Terms: He Needs to Take 'Accuntability' for Split
  • Dec 28, 2022

Chelsea Handler and Ex Jo Koy Not on Speaking Terms: He Needs to Take 'Accuntability' for Split

NeNe Leakes Appears to Ask for 'Grace' to Make 'RHOA' Return
  • Dec 28, 2022

NeNe Leakes Appears to Ask for 'Grace' to Make 'RHOA' Return

Zayn Malik Working on New Album Amid Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating Rumors
  • Dec 28, 2022

Zayn Malik Working on New Album Amid Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating Rumors

Most Read
Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy
Celebrity

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright

Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Travel Together Ahead of NYE as His Estranged Wife Is 'Exhausted'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Travel Together Ahead of NYE as His Estranged Wife Is 'Exhausted'

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Shawn Mendes Treats Fans to Shirtless Video of Him Swimming in Freezing Water on Christmas

Shawn Mendes Treats Fans to Shirtless Video of Him Swimming in Freezing Water on Christmas

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

NBA YoungBoy Challenges Blueface to a 'Bad Girl's Club' Showdown

NBA YoungBoy Challenges Blueface to a 'Bad Girl's Club' Showdown