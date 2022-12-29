 

Gervonta Davis Insists He's Not a 'Monster' After Domestic Violence Arrest

Gervonta Davis Insists He's Not a 'Monster' After Domestic Violence Arrest
Instagram
Celebrity

In an attempt to clear up his name following his run-in with the law, the professional boxer declares that he 'never put my hands on my child mother nor my f**king daughter.'

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Gervonta Davis defended himself after he got arrested in Florida for domestic violence. Having been accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend and baby mama Andretta, the boxer insisted that he is not a "monster."

Making use of Instagram, the 28-year-old shared a photo from Tuesday, December 27 at 12:44 P.M. ET that showed him watching "Frozen" with his daughter. He began his caption, "Do not let these people misguide you all on this bulls**t."

"This was just yesterday, moments before me and my child mother had argument! Watching Frozen with my oldest daughter. I never put my hands on my child mother nor my f**king daughter," he continued. "Are you f**king crazy!! Im (sic) not a monster I been quiet for too long."

"I don't have media team, PR, good lawyer...spokesman nothing off that..Thats the only reason Im doing this now! Just to clear my name!" the athlete went on fuming. He then alleged that incident happened because some people tried to profit off of his name.

  Editors' Pick

"They rush to my child mother offering her 50k just to pressure charges… like they did with my first child mother, so bad they couldn't get her so they got a lady they [claimed] she was into the mess," he elaborated. "Also a lady that known for (suing) people for money reason.. they get her! Which I have to pay 300k to and I didn't lay a finger on her or even know what this lady looks like."

Insisting that he is not a "monster," Gervonta wrote, "I have two beautiful daughters that have to grow up someday and see this bulls**t!! They post this bulls**t world wide before anything!" After mentioning some blogs, he raged, "Y'all all bad for the culture!!"

Gervonta was taken into custody on Tuesday and was booked in Broward County. He was eventually released after posting a $1,000 bond and is expected to appear at a court hearing in Seventeenth Judicial Circuit of Florida on Wednesday.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Fivio Foreign Speaks Up After Being Slammed By GF Jasmine for Dancing With Asian Doll

Andy Cohen Says James Corden Rips Off 'Watch What Happens Live' Set for His 'Late Late Show'
Related Posts
Gervonta Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence Days Before Scheduled Boxing Match

Gervonta Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence Days Before Scheduled Boxing Match

Gervonta Davis' BM Vanessa Posso Accuses Him of Creating 'Fake Pages' to Annoy Her

Gervonta Davis' BM Vanessa Posso Accuses Him of Creating 'Fake Pages' to Annoy Her

Gervonta Davis and GF Vanessa Posso Offer First Glimpse at Newly-Born Child

Gervonta Davis and GF Vanessa Posso Offer First Glimpse at Newly-Born Child

Gervonta Davis Shuts Down Cheating Rumors by Claiming He Was Hacked

Gervonta Davis Shuts Down Cheating Rumors by Claiming He Was Hacked

Latest News
Andy Cohen Says James Corden Rips Off 'Watch What Happens Live' Set for His 'Late Late Show'
  • Dec 29, 2022

Andy Cohen Says James Corden Rips Off 'Watch What Happens Live' Set for His 'Late Late Show'

Gervonta Davis Insists He's Not a 'Monster' After Domestic Violence Arrest
  • Dec 29, 2022

Gervonta Davis Insists He's Not a 'Monster' After Domestic Violence Arrest

Paul Weller Refuses to Write Tell-All Book About His Life and Career
  • Dec 29, 2022

Paul Weller Refuses to Write Tell-All Book About His Life and Career

Fivio Foreign Speaks Up After Being Slammed By GF Jasmine for Dancing With Asian Doll
  • Dec 29, 2022

Fivio Foreign Speaks Up After Being Slammed By GF Jasmine for Dancing With Asian Doll

R. Kelly Insists Joycelyn Savage Did Not Have a Baby With Him
  • Dec 29, 2022

R. Kelly Insists Joycelyn Savage Did Not Have a Baby With Him

Chrishell Stause Never Wears Same Outfits on TV but Insists She 'Repeats' Her Clothes in Real Life
  • Dec 29, 2022

Chrishell Stause Never Wears Same Outfits on TV but Insists She 'Repeats' Her Clothes in Real Life

Most Read
Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright
Celebrity

Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Travel Together Ahead of NYE as His Estranged Wife Is 'Exhausted'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Travel Together Ahead of NYE as His Estranged Wife Is 'Exhausted'

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes