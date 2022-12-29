Gervonta Davis Insists He's Not a 'Monster' After Domestic Violence Arrest

Instagram Celebrity

In an attempt to clear up his name following his run-in with the law, the professional boxer declares that he 'never put my hands on my child mother nor my f**king daughter.'

AceShowbiz - Gervonta Davis defended himself after he got arrested in Florida for domestic violence. Having been accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend and baby mama Andretta, the boxer insisted that he is not a "monster."

Making use of Instagram, the 28-year-old shared a photo from Tuesday, December 27 at 12:44 P.M. ET that showed him watching "Frozen" with his daughter. He began his caption, "Do not let these people misguide you all on this bulls**t."

"This was just yesterday, moments before me and my child mother had argument! Watching Frozen with my oldest daughter. I never put my hands on my child mother nor my f**king daughter," he continued. "Are you f**king crazy!! Im (sic) not a monster I been quiet for too long."

"I don't have media team, PR, good lawyer...spokesman nothing off that..Thats the only reason Im doing this now! Just to clear my name!" the athlete went on fuming. He then alleged that incident happened because some people tried to profit off of his name.

"They rush to my child mother offering her 50k just to pressure charges… like they did with my first child mother, so bad they couldn't get her so they got a lady they [claimed] she was into the mess," he elaborated. "Also a lady that known for (suing) people for money reason.. they get her! Which I have to pay 300k to and I didn't lay a finger on her or even know what this lady looks like."

Insisting that he is not a "monster," Gervonta wrote, "I have two beautiful daughters that have to grow up someday and see this bulls**t!! They post this bulls**t world wide before anything!" After mentioning some blogs, he raged, "Y'all all bad for the culture!!"

Gervonta was taken into custody on Tuesday and was booked in Broward County. He was eventually released after posting a $1,000 bond and is expected to appear at a court hearing in Seventeenth Judicial Circuit of Florida on Wednesday.

