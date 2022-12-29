 

Billie Lourd Talks About Grief and Magical Life on 6th Anniversary of Mom Carrie Fisher's Death

The former 'Scream Queens' star honors her late mother in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram just weeks after she and husband Austen Rydell welcomed their second child together.

AceShowbiz - Billie Lourd paid a heartfelt tribute to her mom Carrie Fisher on her 6th death anniversary. When remembering the late actress, the former "Scream Queens" star talked about "the reality of grief alongside the magic of life" as she just gave birth to her second child weeks prior.

Sharing a photo of her and her mom on Instagram, the 30-year-old wrote, "It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?)." She added, "And unlike most other years since she's died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life."

"Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief." she continued. "My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn't here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That’s the thing about grief."

"I wish my Momby were here, but she isn't. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them," the mom of two further noted. "For anyone out there experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you. You are not alone. Don't ignore either. Life can be magical and griefy at the same time."

Billie and her husband Austen Rydell welcomed their baby girl on December 12. The first to announce the baby's arrival was Billie's father, Bryan Lourd, at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast in Beverly Hills, California. "My daughter had a baby last night," he first declared.

"I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6," the talent agent continued during an onstage keynote conversation. "So, I'm a little tired, but happy."

Days later, Billie turned to her Instagram page to offer the first glimpse of the baby. "Introducing: Kingston's sister: Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell," she penned alongside a picture of the baby's tiny little hands crossing over a beige outfit.

