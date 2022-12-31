 

Gervonta Davis' BM Vanessa Admits He Didn't Harm Her or Their Daugther After His Arrest

Gervonta Davis' BM Vanessa Admits He Didn't Harm Her or Their Daugther After His Arrest
When offering a clarification on Instagram Story, Vanessa Posso also reveals that she and the 28-year-old professional basketball boxer are in co-parenting counseling.

AceShowbiz - Gervonta Davis' baby mama has set the record straight on what happened between the two. After the professional boxer got arrested for domestic violence, Vanessa Posso admitted that he didn't harm her or their daughter.

"The state of our relationship has been in a fragile space and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument," Vanessa penned on Instagram Story on Friday, December 30. "While the emotions were running high I made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment while I was frantic. Gervonta did not harm me or our daughter."

"Today, we have sought the help necessary to move forward with our lives," she further explained. "I am confident that we will succeed with our co-parenting dynamic with the counseling provided to us."

Vanessa issued the statement after Gervonta showed evidence of her alleged abuse of him to prove that he was not the aggressor. Taking to Instagram Story, the athlete shared a video of his messy house and his torn clothes.

Gervonta also said his baby mama spat on him and smeared poop on his toothbrush. To back his claim, he shared a photo of him holding his toothbrush and fumed, "This girl put s**t on my toothbrush...and everything..this hard s**t from my daughter pamper..the one y'all say I hit! Can't say I did this I was f**king locked up..I didn't want to do this but I wanna clear my name!"

Gervonta was booked in Broward County on Tuesday, December 27 on a battery domestic violence charge. He was eventually released after posting a $1,000 bond and is expected to appear at a court hearing in Seventeenth Judicial Circuit of Florida on Wednesday.

