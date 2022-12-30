 

Gervonta Davis Shows Evidence of Baby Mama's Alleged Abuse After His Arrest for Domestic Violence

Gervonta Davis Shows Evidence of Baby Mama's Alleged Abuse After His Arrest for Domestic Violence
Facebook
Celebrity

The professional boxer tries to prove that he's not the aggressor in his latest domestic violence charge by claiming that his baby mama Nessa spat on him and smeared poop on his toothbrush.

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Gervonta Davis is trying to clear his name following his latest domestic violence charge. After his arrest on Tuesday, December 27, the professional boxer showed evidence of his baby mama's alleged abuse on him to prove that he's not the aggressor.

The 28-year-old claimed that his baby mama Nessa spat on him and smeared poop on his toothbrush. Sharing the receipts, he posted on his Instagram Stories a video of his messy house and his torn clothes.

A photo showed Gervonta holding his toothbrush which was allegedly smeared with poop from his daughter's pamper by his baby mama. "This girl put s**t on my toothbrush...and everything..this hard s**t from my daughter pamper..the one y'all say I hit! Can't say I did this I was f**king locked up..I didn't want to do this but I wanna clear my name!" he wrote over it.

In another image, Gervonta showed his face after someone appeared to have spat on it.

Gervonta was booked in Broward County on Tuesday, December 27 on a battery domestic violence charge. He was eventually released after posting a $1,000 bond and is expected to appear at a court hearing in Seventeenth Judicial Circuit of Florida on Wednesday.

  Editors' Pick

Following his release, he denied putting hands on his baby mama. "Do not let these people misguide you all on this bulls**t," he posted a photo from Wednesday afternoon that showed him watching "Frozen (2013)" with his daughter.

"This was just yesterday, moments before me and my child mother had argument! Watching Frozen with my oldest daughter. I never put my hands on my child mother nor my f**king daughter," he continued. "Are you f**king crazy!! Im (sic) not a monster I been quiet for too long."

"I don't have media team, PR, good lawyer...spokesman nothing off that..Thats the only reason Im doing this now! Just to clear my name!" the world champion claimed. He then alleged that the incident happened because some people tried to profit off of his name.

Meanwhile, audio recording of his baby mama's frantic 911 call has been recently released online. In it, a woman was heard telling the dispatcher that her domestic partner attacked her in front of her child. "Please help me, he's gonna kill me," she screamed for help. In a separate call, the woman said, "I need to go home, I'm in danger right now!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Benzino Calls Out DJ Khaled and Kevin Hart for Treating Him Like Stranger Despite His Help

Tory Lanez's Call to Kelsey After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Hears Him Apologizing Multiple Times
Related Posts
Gervonta Davis Declares He Doesn't Want to Fight Anymore After Domestic Violence Arrest

Gervonta Davis Declares He Doesn't Want to Fight Anymore After Domestic Violence Arrest

Gervonta Davis Insists He's Not a 'Monster' After Domestic Violence Arrest

Gervonta Davis Insists He's Not a 'Monster' After Domestic Violence Arrest

Gervonta Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence Days Before Scheduled Boxing Match

Gervonta Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence Days Before Scheduled Boxing Match

Gervonta Davis' BM Vanessa Posso Accuses Him of Creating 'Fake Pages' to Annoy Her

Gervonta Davis' BM Vanessa Posso Accuses Him of Creating 'Fake Pages' to Annoy Her

Latest News
Boosie Reacts to Bill Cosby's Comedy Tour Plans
  • Dec 30, 2022

Boosie Reacts to Bill Cosby's Comedy Tour Plans

Tory Lanez's Call to Kelsey After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Hears Him Apologizing Multiple Times
  • Dec 30, 2022

Tory Lanez's Call to Kelsey After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Hears Him Apologizing Multiple Times

Gervonta Davis Shows Evidence of Baby Mama's Alleged Abuse After His Arrest for Domestic Violence
  • Dec 30, 2022

Gervonta Davis Shows Evidence of Baby Mama's Alleged Abuse After His Arrest for Domestic Violence

Benzino Calls Out DJ Khaled and Kevin Hart for Treating Him Like Stranger Despite His Help
  • Dec 30, 2022

Benzino Calls Out DJ Khaled and Kevin Hart for Treating Him Like Stranger Despite His Help

Megan Thee Stallion Labeled 'Liar' by Nicki Minaj's Husband Rape Accuser Jennifer Hough
  • Dec 30, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion Labeled 'Liar' by Nicki Minaj's Husband Rape Accuser Jennifer Hough

Disney Announces Stan Lee Documentary on His 100th Birthday
  • Dec 30, 2022

Disney Announces Stan Lee Documentary on His 100th Birthday

Most Read
Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her
Celebrity

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Amber Rose and Murda Mook Get Into Screaming Match Over His Women With 'No Talent' Comments

Amber Rose and Murda Mook Get Into Screaming Match Over His Women With 'No Talent' Comments

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Bitter Responses Over Clip of Him Wearing Cleavage-Baring Christmas Apron

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Bitter Responses Over Clip of Him Wearing Cleavage-Baring Christmas Apron

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

R. Kelly Insists Joycelyn Savage Did Not Have a Baby With Him

R. Kelly Insists Joycelyn Savage Did Not Have a Baby With Him