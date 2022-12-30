Gervonta Davis Shows Evidence of Baby Mama's Alleged Abuse After His Arrest for Domestic Violence

Facebook Celebrity

The professional boxer tries to prove that he's not the aggressor in his latest domestic violence charge by claiming that his baby mama Nessa spat on him and smeared poop on his toothbrush.

AceShowbiz - Gervonta Davis is trying to clear his name following his latest domestic violence charge. After his arrest on Tuesday, December 27, the professional boxer showed evidence of his baby mama's alleged abuse on him to prove that he's not the aggressor.

The 28-year-old claimed that his baby mama Nessa spat on him and smeared poop on his toothbrush. Sharing the receipts, he posted on his Instagram Stories a video of his messy house and his torn clothes.

A photo showed Gervonta holding his toothbrush which was allegedly smeared with poop from his daughter's pamper by his baby mama. "This girl put s**t on my toothbrush...and everything..this hard s**t from my daughter pamper..the one y'all say I hit! Can't say I did this I was f**king locked up..I didn't want to do this but I wanna clear my name!" he wrote over it.

In another image, Gervonta showed his face after someone appeared to have spat on it.

Gervonta was booked in Broward County on Tuesday, December 27 on a battery domestic violence charge. He was eventually released after posting a $1,000 bond and is expected to appear at a court hearing in Seventeenth Judicial Circuit of Florida on Wednesday.

Following his release, he denied putting hands on his baby mama. "Do not let these people misguide you all on this bulls**t," he posted a photo from Wednesday afternoon that showed him watching "Frozen (2013)" with his daughter.

"This was just yesterday, moments before me and my child mother had argument! Watching Frozen with my oldest daughter. I never put my hands on my child mother nor my f**king daughter," he continued. "Are you f**king crazy!! Im (sic) not a monster I been quiet for too long."

"I don't have media team, PR, good lawyer...spokesman nothing off that..Thats the only reason Im doing this now! Just to clear my name!" the world champion claimed. He then alleged that the incident happened because some people tried to profit off of his name.

Meanwhile, audio recording of his baby mama's frantic 911 call has been recently released online. In it, a woman was heard telling the dispatcher that her domestic partner attacked her in front of her child. "Please help me, he's gonna kill me," she screamed for help. In a separate call, the woman said, "I need to go home, I'm in danger right now!"

