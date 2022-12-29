Quando Rondo Puts His GF on Blast for Linking With His Nemesis

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Imperfect Flower' rapper calls out his girlfriend for linking with the opps after he spoiled her during the holiday by spending a total of $40,000 on her Christmas gift.

Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - There's seemingly trouble in paradise in Quando Rondo and his girlfriend's relationship. On Tuesday, December 27, the "Imperfect Flower" rapper put his partner on blast for allegedly linking with his nemesis.

Rondo aired out his frustration on his Instagram Story. "This just on some real s**t I'll never fw follow like up up with an opp that Nie disrespect my dead homies and wanna harm me if I'm going through with the person I love or so call love," he argued. "I'll never get under your skin that way! Fucc that s**t tho ain't no smoke about that s**t y'all can have her on my soul."

Rondo's post came as surprise since it was unveiled days prior that he spoiled his girlfriend during the holiday. The emcee spent $40,000 on her Christmas gift, but the woman reportedly did not give him anything in return.

In a screenshot of his text message with his pals, Rondo wrote, "I pent 40k on that chain this and she don't even got me s**t!" One of his friend then replied, "Why tf would you spend that when I told you not to." Another also reminded the rhymer, "I told u not to do that s**t lil bra u tripping."

Relationship issues aside, Rondo did receive some love from his label boss, NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The latter recently claimed the Savannah native was a much better rapper than him, and people need to know that.

"It's crazy, I don't know," YoungBoy said during his Amazon Amp radio show. "The world be hating so bad, and I be keeping it so gangsta. Man, Quando rap way better than me, and them bitches be hating on my five. I don't like that twisted a** s**t."

