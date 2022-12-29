Kyrie Irving Surprises Family Losing Home Due to Fire With $22K Donation After Anti-Semitic Scandal

Instagram Celebrity

The seven-time NBA All-Star continues making hefty donations to people in need after being under the spotlight for controversy surrounding his anti-Semitic social media post.

Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kyrie Irving continues to extend a helping hand after being involved in anti-Semitic controversy. This time, the seven-time NBA All-Star surprises a family who lost their home due to fire with generous $22,000 donation.

On Wednesday, December 28, fans noticed the 30-year-old pro basketballer's name on a GoFundMe page created by Raymond Johnson, Jr. The athlete became the top donation with a whopping $22,000.

According to the page, Raymond and his family lost their home on Christmas eve. "On the night of Christmas eve, I received notice that my parents home was on fire due to a propane accident. This is the home we grew up in for 26 years, the house my parents have put their entire living towards along with raising their children," the message read.

"I am grateful and blessed to say that no one was injured during this accident. We lost a lot to the fire and the donations will help for toiletries, warm clothing and other necessities, the rest of the donation will go to find shelter until it possible to reconstruct a new home," Raymond Jr. continued.

Raymond Jr. further explained that any amount will truly help his family as "this is a significant financial burden on my family." Near the end of the post, Raymond Jr. said, "We would appreciate even the smallest of donations to make it through the winter due to the unfortunate timing of this fire."

Upon learning of Kyrie's thoughtful gesture, fans were quick to applaud him. One person commented after The Neighborhood Talk spread the news, "He be scrolling on Go Fund Me like Twitter but go king fr [clapping hands emoji]." Another gushed, "One thing about Kyrie is he's going to donate to make sure ppl are good. I love that he uses his wealth to help others."

A third exclaimed, "HE IS A GIVING PERSON I LOVE HIM!" Someone else opined, "He's such a great example for the community. You gotta love him! He don't post about it, he just does it and y'all wanted to cancel him lmao."

Indeed, this wasn't the first time Kyrie made hefty donations. Last week, the Brooklyn Nets star gave away $22,000 to a young student named Destiny Thompson so she can stay enrolled at Howard University.

In a video posted to Facebook, Destiny expressed her disbelief at Kyrie's tremendous gesture while working a shift at Walmart. "I want to say thank you 1,000 times for blessing me like this Mr. Kyrie Irving," she said. "I really don't know. I'm in shock still. I'm at work wiping down registers. I cried just a lot of tears. I'm at work, y'all. I don't understand, like, I can't really wrap my head around how like generous people can be."

In November, Kyrie made a $60,000 surprise donation to black Muslim school in New York City. "Ky pulled up to my elementary/middle school this week and dropped a 60k bag. It's the oldest Black Muslim school in NYC. That's my former teacher. Big ups to the Bro," a man named Hamza Abdul-Mumit wrote via Facebook along with a photo of the basketballer posing next to a middle-aged woman who wore a flower-patterned veil and black outfits.

Still in November, Kyrie donated $65,000 to Shanquella Robinson's family. Shanquella's family is seeking justice following her tragic death. She died during a birthday trip with several friends in Cabo, Mexico.

Kyrie also gave away $50,000 to Devin Chandler's family. Devin was one of the three football players who died in the University of Virginia shooting. According to a witness, he was shot in his sleep by former UVA player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

Kyrie came under fire after tweeting a link to the "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" documentary, a movie that is said to promote anti-Semitism, on October 27. The tweet led to his brief suspension from the Brooklyn Nets as well as the termination of his contract with sports brand Nike.

You can share this post!