 

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids
Instagram
Celebrity

According to a source, Bryan is a great role model to her twin kids, Monroe and Moroccan, and is so close with them, but they won't call him dad because of one thing.

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey's boyfriend Bryan Tanaka has no problem getting along with the pop star's 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon. A source claims that Bryan is acting like "a second father" to her kids.

The source spills to HollywoodLife.com that Bryan has a close relationship with the twins. "Bryan is a great role model to her kids and is so close to them," the source shares.

While the kids "look at him like a second father," they reportedly do not call him dad. "That word is reserved for Nick who is very active in his children's lives. Nick and Bryan get along great, and Bryan has been a part of Mariah's life since 2006, so Nick trusts him with everything," the insider continues.

  Editors' Pick

Another source echoes the sentiment. "Mariah's kids are very bonded with Bryan but he'll never replace Nick and would never try," the source notes. "There have been times in the past that Nick has popped up in Aspen to see them on Christmas but this year he spent it in L.A. and Mariah was totally fine with it because her kids were. They're going to have a late Christmas celebration with Nick, he never lets them down."

The source also reveals if Mariah and Bryan are planning to take their relationship to another level. While the couple is "the happiest that they have ever been together," they are reportedly not eyeing a trip down the aisle any time soon. The source says, "She's done it twice already and it is not something that she is interested in doing again. She knows how much he loves her, and he knows how she feels the same."

Meanwhile, Nick recently said that he's "traveling all over" to meet all of his kids on Christmas. On Friday, December 25, the 42-year-old and Brittany Bell took their two kids, 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and 2-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, to serve meals to the homeless during the Los Angeles Mission's Christmas Feed-the-Homeless event.

When asked about how he'd spend Christmas this year, he joked, "Me and Santa Claus do it together." He elaborated, "I have the same vibe as Santa Claus, I'm traveling all over."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kyrie Irving Surprises Family Losing Home Due to Fire With $22K Donation After Anti-Semitic Scandal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Mansion Is Up for Sale for $33.5M
Related Posts
Mariah Carey Sets Record for Most Streamed Song in Single Day With 'All I Want for Christmas'

Mariah Carey Sets Record for Most Streamed Song in Single Day With 'All I Want for Christmas'

Mariah Carey Shares Lovely Pic of Twins Moroccan and Monroe Enjoying Christmas Eve Sleigh Ride

Mariah Carey Shares Lovely Pic of Twins Moroccan and Monroe Enjoying Christmas Eve Sleigh Ride

Mariah Carey Accused by Producer of Lying About Writing 'All I Want for Christmas' as Child

Mariah Carey Accused by Producer of Lying About Writing 'All I Want for Christmas' as Child

Mariah Carey Treats Toronto Fans to a Duet With Daughter at Christmas Concert

Mariah Carey Treats Toronto Fans to a Duet With Daughter at Christmas Concert

Latest News
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Mansion Is Up for Sale for $33.5M
  • Dec 29, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Mansion Is Up for Sale for $33.5M

Report: Princess Eugenie Hopes to Reunite Prince Harry and Prince William Amid Their Feud
  • Dec 29, 2022

Report: Princess Eugenie Hopes to Reunite Prince Harry and Prince William Amid Their Feud

Megan Thee Stallion Scores Small Victory in Contract War With Estranged Label 1501 Certified
  • Dec 29, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion Scores Small Victory in Contract War With Estranged Label 1501 Certified

Old Drake Lyrics Found in Dumpster and Set to Fetch $20K in Auction
  • Dec 29, 2022

Old Drake Lyrics Found in Dumpster and Set to Fetch $20K in Auction

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids
  • Dec 29, 2022

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

Kyrie Irving Surprises Family Losing Home Due to Fire With $22K Donation After Anti-Semitic Scandal
  • Dec 29, 2022

Kyrie Irving Surprises Family Losing Home Due to Fire With $22K Donation After Anti-Semitic Scandal

Most Read
Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look
Celebrity

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country