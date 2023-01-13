 

Kyrie Irving Calls Out Instagram After His Account Gets Suspended Despite Lack of Activity

Instagram
Celebrity

Last October, the seven-time NBA All-Star landed in hot water after tweeting a link to 'Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America' documentary, a movie that's said to promote anti-Semitism.

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kyrie Irving's social media activity has been limited after causing anti-Semitic controversy back in October. The seven-time NBA All-Star's account has been suspended by Instagram despite his lack of activity on the photo-sharing platform.

On Thursday, January 12, the basketballer called out Instagram using a second account. Over a screenshot of the announcement that read, "We suspended your account on January 12, 2023. There are 30 days remaining to disagree with this decision," he wrote, "They suspended my @kyrieirving account, idk why, nor do I care to know the reason why."

"Tribe My Tribe: Make sure y'all are paying attention to everything that's going on. Stand firm no matter what," Kyrie continued his message. The 30-year-old athlete then signed off his post as writing, "Hela [fingers crossed and infinity symbol emojis]."

Kyrie Irving via @kaieyeart

Kyrie Irving called out Instagram after his account got suspended.

In addition to Kyrie, his fans were left confused by Instagram's decision to suspend his account. "He don't even post on there smh [crying emoji] they piccin with em smh," one person wrote. Another pointed out, "The mans barely post and if he do it's not even pics of himself. Wtf." Someone else slammed the Meta-owned platform as tweeting, "Instagram has always been garbage," while a different user suggested that "the elites don't like what he speaking on."

Kyrie landed in hot water after posting a link to "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" documentary, a movie that is said to promote anti-Semitism, via Twitter on October 27, 2022. The tweet led to his brief suspension from the Brooklyn Nets as well as the termination of his contract with sports brand Nike.

Following the end of the partnership, Kyrie turned to his social media account to share what he really felt. "There's nothing more priceless than being free," so he tweeted late last month.

