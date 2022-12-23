Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Instagram Celebrity

The seven-time NBA All-Star is looking for a new shoe sponsor after he and Nike parted ways earlier this month following his suspension for tweeting a link to a film containing controversial and anti-Semitic content.

Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kyrie Irving is apparently getting closer to finding a new sneaker partner. The seven-time NBA All-Star is reportedly in talks with a new shoe company about a potential deal in the aftermath of his split with Nike.

TMZ reported on Friday, December 22 that Musiq Soulchild confirmed the Nets All-Star point guard could be partnering with a new shoe company that’s black-owned. Musiq, real name Taalib Hassan Johnson, told the outlet that the basketballer and Devlin Carter at SIA Collective have been speaking in earnest about a future collaboration. "I think that will be an awesome decision," said Musiq, who also raved about the SIA shoes he was wearing.

Kyrie is looking for a new shoe sponsor after he and Nike parted ways earlier this month following his suspension for tweeting a link to a film containing controversial and anti-Semitic content. The 30-year-old athlete has made it known he wants a new partner as he covered up his shoes' swooshes during a December 7 game with the messages "I AM FREE" and "Logo Here."

A couple of days prior, Kyrie tweeted a GIF, featuring a quote that read, "There's nothing more priceless than being free." He later responded to a reporter who tweeted, "Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent," alongside a hilarious GIF with the words, "LET THE PARTY BEGIN."

Not stopping there, Kyrie penned in a follow-up tweet, "Anyone who has even spent their hard earned money on anything I have ever released, I consider you FAMILY and we are forever connected." He continued, "it's time to show how powerful we are as a community."

"To my Tribe : 'I am because you are,' " Kyrie went on stating. He further explained, "I pour libations and pray for all of my people today and everyday. I am," before concluding his post, "Hela."

