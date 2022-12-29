Young Thug 7th Associate Accepts Plea Deal and Agrees to Testify in YSL RICO Trial

Facebook Celebrity

Antonio Sledge a.k.a. Mounk Tounk is sentenced to 15 years in probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy and unlawful gun possession, and agreeing to give up his right to plead the fifth.

AceShowbiz - Another of Young Thug associates has copped a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Antonio Sledge a.k.a. Mounk Tounk pleaded guilty on Wednesday, December 28 to one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is sentenced to 15 years on probation.

As part of his plea deal, Antonio admitted to being a member of YSL (Young Slime Life) and committing crimes for the alleged criminal street gang. "Defendant has been a member and/or associate of YSL since 2012...While associated with YSL and to support and express loyalty to YSL, defendant and co-defendant Garlington and Zachary appeared in a video with another person where defendant brandished a weapon used in a drive-by shooting," Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love said.

According to "Law & Crime" executive producer Cathy Russon, Antonio has agreed to testify truthfully in the upcoming YSL RICO trial if called upon to do so. Unlike other defendants who have previously accepted plea deal, Antonio has given up his right to plead the fifth.

As part of the guilty plea, he also agreed to possess no guns, commit no criminal acts and submit to random drug screenings by the Department of Community Supervision. If he tests positive for any drug, he is to enter drug rehab within 30 days.

Conditions also include a curfew from 10 P.M. to 6 A.M. unless he is working, going to school or a medical emergency arises; and no contact with any of the co-defendants.

Weighing on Antonio's plea deal, 6ix9ine commented on DJ Akademiks' Instagram post, "3rd slide is where ITS Very CLEAR that boy got probation in exchange for his testimony. Can't even look into the camera. I would just keep scrolling but it's funny how no one got the same energy for black rappers who openly on video cooperate with the law."

Antonio is the seventh YSL member to enter a plea deal. He followed in the footsteps of Gunna, Slimelife Shawty, Lil Duke, Walter Murphy, Thug's brother Quantavious Grier a.k.a. Unfoonk and Antonio Sumlin a.k.a. Obama who have also pleaded guilty and secured lenient sentences.

