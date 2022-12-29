Kim Kardashian Blasted for Allegedly Photoshopping Family's Christmas Photo

Instagram Celebrity

While many praise the famed family's festive look at their annual Christmas Eve's party, some others notice that Kendall Jenner's feet appear to be 'floating' in a group picture.

AceShowbiz - The Kardashian-Jenner family had a blast at their annual Christmas Eve's party at Kourtney Kardashian's house. Just like other family members, Kim shared on Instagram a slew of pictures from the bash, only to get accused of Photoshopping.

One of the photos saw Kim posing in front of a giant red Christmas tree alongside mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. While many praised the famed family's festive look, some others noticed that a few of the photos seemed to be distorted and heavily edited.

An eagle-eyed fan noticed that Kendall's feet appeared to be edited, prompting others to think that everyone had been Photoshopped together. "Why though? It's so hard to take a picture together? Isn't it harder to photoshop each and every one in? This family is baffling," one user wrote in a comment.

Someone else added, "Every single jawline is photoshopped looks like there [sic] heads been cut an [sic] pasted on." One other noted, "Y'all look photoshopped in. Especially u kim. From another picture."

One person joked, "Is Kendall floating?" Another user poked fun at the alleged Photoshopping, "Y'all forgot to take a pic all together huh? Lol."

While Kim has yet to comment on the allegations, it's not the first time for her to be accused of editing images on social media. In April, fans noticed that "The Kardashians" star's belly button was missing when she shared images of herself wearing a new SKIMS set. Kim shut down the claims, writing on Instagram at the time, "Come on guys… Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????"

Later in September, Kim was exposed by a TikTok photographer named Caroline Ross for her alleged photoshop attempt. Caroline claimed that Kim edited her "trapezius muscle" in her swimming pool Instagram photo. In a viral video, Caroline revealed how the Hulu personality's unedited photo looked like.

