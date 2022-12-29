 

Kim Kardashian Blasted for Allegedly Photoshopping Family's Christmas Photo

Kim Kardashian Blasted for Allegedly Photoshopping Family's Christmas Photo
Instagram
Celebrity

While many praise the famed family's festive look at their annual Christmas Eve's party, some others notice that Kendall Jenner's feet appear to be 'floating' in a group picture.

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Kardashian-Jenner family had a blast at their annual Christmas Eve's party at Kourtney Kardashian's house. Just like other family members, Kim shared on Instagram a slew of pictures from the bash, only to get accused of Photoshopping.

One of the photos saw Kim posing in front of a giant red Christmas tree alongside mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. While many praised the famed family's festive look, some others noticed that a few of the photos seemed to be distorted and heavily edited.

An eagle-eyed fan noticed that Kendall's feet appeared to be edited, prompting others to think that everyone had been Photoshopped together. "Why though? It's so hard to take a picture together? Isn't it harder to photoshop each and every one in? This family is baffling," one user wrote in a comment.

  Editors' Pick

Someone else added, "Every single jawline is photoshopped looks like there [sic] heads been cut an [sic] pasted on." One other noted, "Y'all look photoshopped in. Especially u kim. From another picture."

One person joked, "Is Kendall floating?" Another user poked fun at the alleged Photoshopping, "Y'all forgot to take a pic all together huh? Lol."

While Kim has yet to comment on the allegations, it's not the first time for her to be accused of editing images on social media. In April, fans noticed that "The Kardashians" star's belly button was missing when she shared images of herself wearing a new SKIMS set. Kim shut down the claims, writing on Instagram at the time, "Come on guys… Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????"

Later in September, Kim was exposed by a TikTok photographer named Caroline Ross for her alleged photoshop attempt. Caroline claimed that Kim edited her "trapezius muscle" in her swimming pool Instagram photo. In a viral video, Caroline revealed how the Hulu personality's unedited photo looked like.

You can share this post!

You might also like

ABC Issues Statement After Facing Harsh Backlash for Mistaking Takeoff for Quavo in Year-End Tribute

T.J. Holmes Officially Divorcing Wife of 12 Years Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Affair
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian 'Hated' to Feel Unprepared While Visiting White House

Kim Kardashian 'Hated' to Feel Unprepared While Visiting White House

Kim Kardashian Forbids Her Employees From Wearing Vibrant Colors

Kim Kardashian Forbids Her Employees From Wearing Vibrant Colors

Kim Kardashian Hesitant to Date as She's Worried Future Boyfriend Will Be 'Scared' by Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Hesitant to Date as She's Worried Future Boyfriend Will Be 'Scared' by Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Dragged Over Her Delayed Response to Balenciaga Controversy

Kim Kardashian Dragged Over Her Delayed Response to Balenciaga Controversy

Latest News
Courtney Love Regrets Going 'Nuclear' on Brad Pitt for Wanting to Play Kurt Cobain
  • Dec 29, 2022

Courtney Love Regrets Going 'Nuclear' on Brad Pitt for Wanting to Play Kurt Cobain

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident
  • Dec 29, 2022

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident

Akon Labeled 'Clown' by Music Producer Van Lathan for Comparing African and Black American Artists
  • Dec 29, 2022

Akon Labeled 'Clown' by Music Producer Van Lathan for Comparing African and Black American Artists

T.J. Holmes Officially Divorcing Wife of 12 Years Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Affair
  • Dec 29, 2022

T.J. Holmes Officially Divorcing Wife of 12 Years Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Affair

Kim Kardashian Blasted for Allegedly Photoshopping Family's Christmas Photo
  • Dec 29, 2022

Kim Kardashian Blasted for Allegedly Photoshopping Family's Christmas Photo

ABC Issues Statement After Facing Harsh Backlash for Mistaking Takeoff for Quavo in Year-End Tribute
  • Dec 29, 2022

ABC Issues Statement After Facing Harsh Backlash for Mistaking Takeoff for Quavo in Year-End Tribute

Most Read
Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look
Celebrity

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31