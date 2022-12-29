ABC Issues Statement After Facing Harsh Backlash for Mistaking Takeoff for Quavo in Year-End Tribute

Instagram TV

ABC News Studios is showing remorse after displaying Quavo's picture while paying tribute to the fallen Migos member during the program 'In Memorium', which honors stars who passed away this year.

Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - ABC has landed in hot water after making an embarrassing mistake. Producers of ABC's "The Year: 2022" are facing harsh backlash after showing a photo of Quavo while paying tribute to Takeoff during the program "In Memorium".

Following the heavy criticism, ABC issued a statement. "We apologize for the unfortunate error in a previous version of 'The Year: 2022'," ABC News Studios tweeted on Wednesday, December 28. "It has been corrected."

Hosted by Robin Roberts, the Monday's (December 26) program segment honored those from the entertainment industry who passed away in 2022, including Takeoff, Olivia Newton-John, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Coolio and Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

However, the network made a critical mistake. When the tribute for Takeoff appeared on the screen, it was unfortunately a photo of his uncle, Quavo, instead. Evidently, fans were quick to notice and subsequently took to social media to air out their thoughts.

"So I'm watching #TheYear on @abc and was caught off guard by the disrespect and ignorance of the programming," said one Twitter user. "All black people don't look the same and y'all got this one wrong, the person in the picture is clearly, clearly [Quavo], do better."

Another Twitter user said the mistake shouldn't have occurred, given that Quavo had a long prolific run of notable guest verses a few years ago and should therefore be easily recognizable. "This s**t lame as hell," they said. "This man Quavo was the face of popular music 3-4 years straight. Ain't no way y'all confused this man for Takeoff."

"ABC, count your f**king days. These mother f**kers really put a picture of Quavo and said RIP Takeoff! Like whyyyyyyy. Smh. Whoever put that slide show together needs to be fired," someone else slammed the network.

It's been nearly two months since the late Migos rapper's tragic murder in November following a fatal shooting at a private event in Houston. The "Last Memory" rapper was only 28 years old.

The alleged shooter, Patrick Clark, has since been arrested and charged with murder. More recently, a judge denied yet another request for a bond reduction by his legal team. His bond remains set at $1 million.

You can share this post!