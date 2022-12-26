 

Inside Kardashian-Jenners' Lavish Annual Christmas Eve Party

The famous family goes all out for the extravagant bash, which is attended by loved ones including family and friends, with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker serving as the hosts.

  • Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party is one of the things that people anticipate from the famed family. This year is no exception as they went all out for the extravagant bash, which was hosted by Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker.

Attended by Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner as well as their partners and kids, the party featured giant red Christmas trees lining up in the ivy-covered mansion entryway. It also screamed Christmas vibe with twinkly lights in abundance, a massive array of holiday treats and food. The kids also had fun times with a bright-red ball pit.

For the Christmas Eve bash, the family tapped Grammy-nominated singer Sia Furler to offer entertainment for the party-goers. In one TikTok video shared by Kim on Saturday, December 24, Kim's eldest daughter, North West, was seen joining the "Chandelier" hitmaker to sing her song "Snowman". The 9-year-old donned shimmering in a silver suit while performing with Sia in what appears to be a life-size present box.

The party was also famous as an opportunity for the family to showcase their most lavish and beautiful dresses. This year, Kim opted for a glittering, metallic, floor-length dress. The SKIMS founder also went back to her signature, long raven hair color for the event after sporting blonde hair in recent months.

As for Kendall, the model looked stunning in a sparkly, Christmas red-colored Valentino gown. Khloe also dressed to the nines, wearing a red, strapless gown that was made complete with a diamond necklace and matching red lipstick. The Good American founder was twinning with her daughter True, who looked cute in a red dress and matching bow as well.

Kylie also arrived in glamour for the bash. The Kylie Cosmetics founder brought old Hollywood glamour to the holiday season by wearing a nude and black, lace gown that was made complete with black-lined stockings. Her daughter Stormi donned matching dress for the festivity.

