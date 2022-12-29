T.J. Holmes Officially Divorcing Wife of 12 Years Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Affair

Cover Images/MediaPunch/ROGER WONG Celebrity

The 'Good Morning America' anchor has filed for divorce from his estranged wife and mother of his daughter, two days after he was spotted traveling together with Amy to Atlanta.

Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - T.J. Holmes is about to make his split from his wife Marilee Fiebig official amid his affair scandal with his co-worker Amy Robach. The "Good Morning America" anchor is in the process of divorcing his estranged wife, months after they separated in August.

According to various outlets, the 45-year-old journalist filed the paperwork on Wednesday, December 28 in New York City, seeking to end his nearly 13 years of marriage to the Atlanta-area attorney. The pair married on March 1, 2010 and have a daughter, Sabine, who was born in January 2013.

Though T.J. and Marilee had separated for a while before his romantic relationship with Amy was exposed in late November, the attorney was reportedly "blindsided" by her husband's affair with his on-air colleague. "She's devastated. She had no idea," a source told Page Six, adding that the two "were just together for T.J.'s birthday [on August 19]."

T.J. was previously also married to Amy Ferson before their divorce in 2007. The former spouses have two children together, daughter Brianna and son Jaiden.

As for Amy, she is still legally married to former "Melrose Place" star Andrew Shue when she started having romantic relationship with T.J. They, however, have reportedly separated since August. The 49-year-old has two daughters, Ava and Analise, from her previous marriage to Tim McIntosh.

T.J. and Amy were recently spotted traveling together to Atlanta ahead of New Year's Eve. The two were photographed touching down at the airport in Atlanta on Monday. Not trying to go incognito, T.J. was seen putting a protective arm around his girlfriend as they strolled through the busy terminal.

The "Good Morning America" co-anchors looked giddy with excitement as they were smiling and chatting at the airport. The two were also seen standing close to each other as they checked Amy's phone.

Amy and T.J. are enjoying the holiday together while they await the results of ABC's internal investigation into their relationship. The pair have been taken off the air since early December, days after news of their romantic relationship broke, and the network has not announced whether they will return to co-host "GMA3".

You can share this post!