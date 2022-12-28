Zendaya Takes Tom Holland to Visit Her Alma Mater

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Euphoria' star looks ecstatic when meeting her former teachers and posing with students at her old school in Oakland, as a teacher jokingly warns her boyfriend to keep behaving himself.

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland continue to show how serious their relationship is as she has taken her boyfriend to a place that holds a special place in her heart. The actress recently took her "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-star to her alma mater.

Earlier this month, the two-time Emmy Award-winning actress visited her old school, Oakland School for the Arts, with her boyfriend Tom. The school shared a picture of the young couple posing with teachers at the school.

Oakland School for the Arts shared a photo of Zendaya and Tom Holland's visit to her old school.

Theatre teacher Tavia Percia also took to her personal Instagram page to share photos of the special guests posing with her and students. Both Zendaya and Tavia looked ecstatic during their reunion as the teacher wrote in the caption, "It had been years. Thank you for coming and talking with the babies. It was sooo nice to reconnect and catch up."

"Thank you for your kind words and letting these kids know that IM THAT GIRL AND THEY LUCKY TO HAVE ME AS THEIR CO-CHAIR. Love you forever," she continued. "@zendaya Thanks for being so sweet. @tomholland2013! You're the best!" She then jokingly warned the "Uncharted" star to keep behaving himself, writing, "I'm still watchin you tho."

Zendaya and Tom first met on the set of their movie "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2016. However, it wasn't until the pair were spotted kissing in 2021 that their romantic relationship was confirmed.

Recently, rumors swirled that the couple might have been engaged after Us Weekly reported that Zendaya and Tom were ready to "settle down" together after dating for over one year. "They seem serious and permanent," a source told the site. "They're both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together."

While neither Zendaya nor Tom has addressed the speculation, her mother Claire Stoermer appeared to slam the rumors with her cryptic Instagram Story about the definition of the word "clickbait." The quote read, "Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content. It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense."

