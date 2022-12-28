 

Bad Bunny Gives Away Over 25,000 Christmas Gifts to Kids in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny Gives Away Over 25,000 Christmas Gifts to Kids in Puerto Rico
The 'Un Verano Sin Ti' artist is handing out thousands of presents, including sports equipment, instruments and paint materials, for kids at a gift drive called Bonita Tradicion.

  • Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny is closing the year by giving back to his beloved Puerto Rico. The "Un Verano Sin Ti" artist, along with his Good Bunny Foundation, gives away over 25,000 Christmas gifts to kids.

On Tuesday, December 27, the 28-year-old singer and his foundation held a gift drive called Bonita Tradicion at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente Walker in San Juan, Puerto Rico. They handed out the presents, including sports equipment, instruments, paint materials and more, to the children who attended the drive. The event also featured traditional Puerto Rican food and drinks, as well as live music and entertainment.

"The distribution of gifts was a success!" the Good Bunny Foundation wrote in Spanish on Instagram alongside photos from the event, adding that it was a magical day. The "Me Porto Bonito" singer was seen posing with fans of all ages who waited to get their gifts and see the Latin superstar.

In a press release, Good Bunny Foundation Director Jose "Che Juan" Torres said, "We want to close the year in the best way, bringing a bit of joy, hope, and love to the children with an event that reflects the best of this time with a very special emphasis on the traditions of our island."

Additional guests attending the event were rising star Jotaerre as well as professional boxer Xander Zayas.

In July, Bad Bunny explained how he "always had the desire to help others." Speaking to TODAY, he said, "It has always been in me to be a person who gives back. Then after my career was established, little by little, it just came naturally."

"It wasn't like there was one specific moment when I decided [I needed to do something]," Bad Bunny added. Of creating his foundation, he said, "We did it spontaneously and in a natural way, de corazon."

In September, Bad Bunny invited Uvalde school shooting survivor Mayah Zamora and her family to his Arlington, Texas concert. He also donated funds to the Correa Family Foundation, which would help build Mayah's family a new home.

