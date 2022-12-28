 

Teresa Giudice Plans to Avoid 'Toxicity' in 2023 Amid Feud With Melissa and Joe Gorga

Teresa Giudice Plans to Avoid 'Toxicity' in 2023 Amid Feud With Melissa and Joe Gorga
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star reveals her New Year's resolution which includes 'peace, love, happiness' and health as life is 'short' and 'valuable.'

  • Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Teresa Giudice vows to make 2023 all about positivity. In a new interview, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star shared that she's planning to avoid "toxicity, definitely toxicity" in 2023 amid her family feud.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the Bravo personality encouraged people to manifest what they want in the upcoming year. "You can manifest what you want in 2023. We've done that before," Teresa shared.

Teresa's husband Luis Ruelas showed support for his wife's New Year's resolution as they are planning to do a burning ceremony with friends. "We're going to go to a place where there's a little fire, and everyone's going to have pieces of paper," he explained.

"We're going to write down some things we want to let go of in 2022. Burn it and let it go, walk away holding hands, don't look back," he continued. "It kind of cleans out your mental storage, cleans out what's of the forefront of your mind, really."

  Editors' Pick

Teresa went on to say that she hopes for "peace, love, happiness" and health in 2023. "Life is short, it's very valuable, so you have to value the time that you have on this earth and surround yourself with good people, good vibes, people that are happy for you," the 50-year-old star went on to share.

"I just want to have a great time, because being in this world, you get used and abused, and Louie, he's new at it, so it's like I'm protecting him from all that," Teresa concluded, "I've been doing this for a while now, and so, I know the games, I know everything that comes along with it, unfortunately."

The pair's interview arrives amid their feud with Teresa's brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga. The tension between them will play out in upcoming season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey".

The first-look trailer of the upcoming season featured some heated moments which might have caused the rift between the family members. Blasting Teresa, Melissa yelled, "My mother has been nothing but f**king good to her. Shame on her!"

At one point, Luis threatened to punch Joe in the face following a heated argument. Luis fumed, "Because I got nothing to f**king lose." Teresa, meanwhile, seemingly said of Melissa, "She's always wanting to keep my brother and I apart. She got her wish."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Being Ghosted: It 'Hurts'
Related Posts
Luis Ruelas Gets Teresa Giudice's Daughters Lavish Christmas Gifts

Luis Ruelas Gets Teresa Giudice's Daughters Lavish Christmas Gifts

Teresa Giudice Shares Advice to Todd and Julie Chrisley Ahead of Prison Sentences

Teresa Giudice Shares Advice to Todd and Julie Chrisley Ahead of Prison Sentences

Teresa Giudice Addresses Backlash Over Balenciaga Sweater: I'm 'Embarrassed'

Teresa Giudice Addresses Backlash Over Balenciaga Sweater: I'm 'Embarrassed'

Teresa Giudice Called 'Rudest Person Ever' by Podcast Host Following an Interview

Teresa Giudice Called 'Rudest Person Ever' by Podcast Host Following an Interview

Latest News
Jameela Jamil Raises Awareness for Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome as She Shows How It Affects Her
  • Dec 28, 2022

Jameela Jamil Raises Awareness for Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome as She Shows How It Affects Her

Teresa Giudice Plans to Avoid 'Toxicity' in 2023 Amid Feud With Melissa and Joe Gorga
  • Dec 28, 2022

Teresa Giudice Plans to Avoid 'Toxicity' in 2023 Amid Feud With Melissa and Joe Gorga

Gervonta Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence Days Before Scheduled Boxing Match
  • Dec 28, 2022

Gervonta Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence Days Before Scheduled Boxing Match

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing
  • Dec 28, 2022

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country
  • Dec 28, 2022

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Chelsea Handler and Ex Jo Koy Not on Speaking Terms: He Needs to Take 'Accuntability' for Split
  • Dec 28, 2022

Chelsea Handler and Ex Jo Koy Not on Speaking Terms: He Needs to Take 'Accuntability' for Split

Most Read
Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy
Celebrity

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright

Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Travel Together Ahead of NYE as His Estranged Wife Is 'Exhausted'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Travel Together Ahead of NYE as His Estranged Wife Is 'Exhausted'

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Shawn Mendes Treats Fans to Shirtless Video of Him Swimming in Freezing Water on Christmas

Shawn Mendes Treats Fans to Shirtless Video of Him Swimming in Freezing Water on Christmas

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

NBA YoungBoy Challenges Blueface to a 'Bad Girl's Club' Showdown

NBA YoungBoy Challenges Blueface to a 'Bad Girl's Club' Showdown