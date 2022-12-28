Zayn Malik Working on New Album Amid Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating Rumors

Instagram Music

The 'Dusk Till Dawn' crooner is apparently keeping himself busy amid his ex's rumored new relationship with the 'Titanic' star as it's also reported that he's working with Miley Cyrus on their new collaboration, which will appear on her new album.

AceShowbiz - New heartbreak songs from Zayn Malik? The "Dusk Till Dawn" hitmaker is currently working on his fourth studio album amid rumors that his ex and baby mama Gigi Hadid is dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

On Tuesday, December 27, fans noticed that the 29-year-old heartthrob's Spotify account made an announcement that sent his fans into a frenzy. "ZAYN is currently working on his highly anticipated fourth studio album," so read his Spotify page's new bio.

Upon learning of the new bio, fans expressed their excitement on social media. One tweeted, "HE IS COMING OMG I CANT WAIT." Another excited fan wrote, "def we will be streaming."

Zayn is seemingly keeping himself busy with his new music. A new report also claimed that the former One Direction member is also working together with Miley Cyrus on their new collaboration. "I can't say too much but Zayn and Miley worked together alongside Ryan Tedder and the song will most likely be on her album," spilled a source.

Indeed, Miley has been teasing fans with cryptic codes ahead of what appears to be the release of her "new era." She seemingly will release her new music at midnight on January 1, 2023 as she recently launched a countdown clock on her official website. It's the same time she happens to be hosting NBC's New Year's Eve special with Dolly Parton.

The announcement of Zayn's new album came in the midst of Gigi and Leo's dating rumors. The rumored couple is still casually going out despite the "Titanic" actor being recently caught enjoying a night out with Victoria Lamas.

"Leo is single. Nothing has changed with Gigi. They are casually seeing each other but there is nothing serious going on between them at all," a source close to the 47-year-old actor shared. Another informant claimed that though the Oscar-winning actor and the supermodel "like each other very much, neither one wants anything serious right now" as the catwalk beauty's "priority" is her daughter Khai, whom she shares with the "Pillowtalk" crooner.

