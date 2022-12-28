Paula Abdul Slammed After Major Photoshop Fail Makes Her Look Like Teenager

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

The former 'American Idol' judge looks decades younger in photos she shares on Instagram from the star-studded Hilton family Christmas party, which was held last week.

AceShowbiz - Paula Abdul is almost unrecognizable in her own photos, no thanks to major Photoshop fail. The singer/dancer has been called out by social media users for apparently editing the pictures to make her look decades younger.

The 60-year-old star recently shared on her Instagram page some snaps which were taken from the Hilton family Christmas party, which was held on Sunday, December 18. In those images, she posed with Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton and other celebrity guests, including Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Crystal Kung Minkoff.

For the party, the former "American Idol" judge glammed up in a semi-sheer green dress. She captioned the images, "@kathyhilton always throws the most fabulous holiday party Merry Christmas! I hope everyone is having a wonderful day relaxing, celebrating and surrounded by friends and family. Sending you lots of love and holiday cheer XoP."

However, people were distracted by how unrealistic Paula looks in those pictures. "Who is this?" one person reacted to the photos. Another commented, "Where is Paula." A third quipped, "Someone stole Paula's Insta..that's an entirely different face!"

A fourth critic blasted Paula for not embracing her natural beauty. "you should be proud to age gracefully," the user said, "Why do you need these extreme filters! You're making young girls and women feel that they need filters that they can't be proud of themselves the way they are and that's very very sad!"

Another advised her to tone down her Photoshop use, "Please calm down on the photoshopping. Your [sic] gorgeous without it. No need to set false expectations/reality."

Paula wasn't the only guest who was slammed following her presence at the star-studded bash. Kim Kardashian was heavily mocked over her outfit, which many people deemed "horrible." The reality TV star opted for a cropped T-shirt with high-waisted black leather pants for a casual look that night, while others channeled the festive spirit with their outfits.

However, Kathy has defended Kim against the "silly" backlash. Insisting that there's nothing "wrong" with the SKIMS founder's outfit, the 63-year-old explained, "Everybody's just [supposed] to come as they want and be comfortable." She went on singing praise for the 42-year-old reality TV star, "She always looks beautiful."

