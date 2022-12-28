NeNe Leakes Appears to Ask for 'Grace' to Make 'RHOA' Return

Instagram TV

Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes seemingly is missing her peach. The former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star made use of her Twitter account to co-sign a fan's tweet demanding a grace for NeNe so that she can make a return to the reality TV show.

On Tuesday, December 27, a fan tweeted in response to rumors that Brandi Glanville is returning to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills". "It's Amazing to me how everyone can get an opportunity to return to these housewives shows but @NeNeLeakes," the fan wrote.

The individual added, "when we know that's Housewife a Royalist. Where is the grace?" NeNe seemingly agreed with the fan as she retweeted the post.

Following her departure from "RHOA", fans have been calling on executive producer Andy Cohen to bring back NeNe on the hit Bravo series. However, it seemingly won't happen anytime soon, especially after NeNe filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy over alleged racial discrimination.

After not being able to reach an agreement ahead of season 24, NeNe sued them in April as she accused them of "encouraging" racism on the show. The star, who is black, claimed that she faced years of "racially offensive and stereotypical" remarks from her white former co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Despite her complaints about the matter, they "did not terminate their relationship with Zolciak-Biermann, nor take any other meaningful action to put an end to her racially-offensive behavior." Instead, the network rewarded her with her own spin-off series.

Later in August, NeNe filed to dismiss the case and "all claims asserted by [her] without prejudice." The court documents also stated, "All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal. No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys' fees in any submission to this Court." As this situation is a joint stipulation dismissal without prejudice between all parties, NeNe can reopen it at a later time.

