 

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video

The wife of the rapper takes to her Instagram account to share a clip of her donning matching pajamas while dancing to a music together to celebrate the special day.

  • Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ice T and Coco Austin had a blast time on this year's Christmas. In a video shared by Coco on Instagram, the family could be seen donning matching pajamas while dancing to a music together to celebrate the special day.

Coco, alongside with two other family members, was seen donning a sparkling headband. Meanwhile, her 6-year-old daughter Chanel was seen doing her best to twerk for the camera.

"Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in the middle to bust a move to make us laugh.. She loves to joke," Coco explained in the caption.

Fans were loving the energy that Coco gave through the clip. "You guys know Cocos a Free spirit and loves having Fun," one fan wrote in the comments section.

Praising Chanel, someone added, "She's the best love you Chanel." Another user penned, "She just having fun, yall took the time out yall day ta say ' this not ok ' , parent yall kids not other peoples they prolly twerking on tiktok behind yall back."

"I love it!!! She is adorable!! She does an awesome Tina Belcher," one other noted. "Omg she is a doll happy holidays," another fan said.

However, some Internet users criticized Coco for the video. "It's like every time we think it couldn't get worse coco takes it farther," a naysayer commented. "Ice T is okay with this?" someone else wondered.

This wasn't the first time for Coco to get parent-shamed. Coco was previously dragged for bathing Chanel in a kitchen sink. Clapping back at the critics, she defended her decision in an interview last month. "Everything I do, people have got to say something about it," Coco said at the time. "But now it's kinda weird to other people. Like, really? If you are a mom you have bathed your child in the sink."

Coco also shared her frustration with how people decided to be fixated on that one part of the TikTok video, which also featured the mother-daughter duo getting ready for Chanel's first fashion show. Coco ranted, "I was going to the fashion show, and they took that one second and made that one little thing bigger than anything else."

