Matt Barnes Proposes to GF Anansa Sims in Front of Christmas Tree

The former Golden State Warriors player and the fashion model, who share son Ashton together, got engaged more than two years after their nasty breakup.

Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Matt Barnes celebrated a merrier Christmas this year. The retired NBA star, who has been dating Anansa Sims for years, finally popped the big question to her in front of their Christmas tree.

Announcing the engagement was the 44-year-old model on Monday, December 26. Taking to Instagram, she shared some photos that showed the athlete getting down on his knee.

The mom of four also attached a short video to give fans a look at her new sparkle. In the accompaniment of the post, she simply gushed, "YESSS!!" adding a ring and one red heart emojis.

The post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from Anansa's famous pals. One in particular was Chanel Iman, who replied, "Congrats Beautiful." Cynthia Bailey simply wrote, "congratulations." Nia Long, meanwhile, exclaimed, "Yay!!!!"

Matt and Anansa have been dating since 2018, right after his divorce from Gloria Govan was finalized. As for Anansa, she was previously married to David Patterson from 2010 to 2017.

The former Golden State Warriors player and the fashion model welcomed their first child together, a son named Ashton, in 2018. In addition, the couple has children from their previous marriages.

Matt and Anansa's relationship didn't always go smoothly though. Back in early 2020, they broke up with Matt accusing Anansa of keeping him away from their son. Anansa, in the meantime, alleged that he stalked and threatened her. Both vehemently denied each other's accusations.

Anansa was later granted a restraining order against Matt. They sparked reconciliation rumors in August of that year, months after he issued a public apology to her.

"Private apologies don't work for publicly disrespected. Peace ... Love ... Happiness @anansasims," Matt wrote in the caption of his Instagram video. Anansa accepted his apology, saying that she loved him and had already forgiven him.

