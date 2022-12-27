 

Matt Barnes Proposes to GF Anansa Sims in Front of Christmas Tree

Matt Barnes Proposes to GF Anansa Sims in Front of Christmas Tree
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Golden State Warriors player and the fashion model, who share son Ashton together, got engaged more than two years after their nasty breakup.

  • Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Matt Barnes celebrated a merrier Christmas this year. The retired NBA star, who has been dating Anansa Sims for years, finally popped the big question to her in front of their Christmas tree.

Announcing the engagement was the 44-year-old model on Monday, December 26. Taking to Instagram, she shared some photos that showed the athlete getting down on his knee.

The mom of four also attached a short video to give fans a look at her new sparkle. In the accompaniment of the post, she simply gushed, "YESSS!!" adding a ring and one red heart emojis.

The post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from Anansa's famous pals. One in particular was Chanel Iman, who replied, "Congrats Beautiful." Cynthia Bailey simply wrote, "congratulations." Nia Long, meanwhile, exclaimed, "Yay!!!!"

  Editors' Pick

Matt and Anansa have been dating since 2018, right after his divorce from Gloria Govan was finalized. As for Anansa, she was previously married to David Patterson from 2010 to 2017.

The former Golden State Warriors player and the fashion model welcomed their first child together, a son named Ashton, in 2018. In addition, the couple has children from their previous marriages.

Matt and Anansa's relationship didn't always go smoothly though. Back in early 2020, they broke up with Matt accusing Anansa of keeping him away from their son. Anansa, in the meantime, alleged that he stalked and threatened her. Both vehemently denied each other's accusations.

Anansa was later granted a restraining order against Matt. They sparked reconciliation rumors in August of that year, months after he issued a public apology to her.

"Private apologies don't work for publicly disrespected. Peace ... Love ... Happiness @anansasims," Matt wrote in the caption of his Instagram video. Anansa accepted his apology, saying that she loved him and had already forgiven him.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Zac Efron Pays Birthday Tribute to Little Sister in Lovely Instagram Post

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes About Starring in Underwear Ad After Losing 40 Pounds
Related Posts
Matt Barnes and Cyn Santana Reignite Dating Rumors With Instagram Posts

Matt Barnes and Cyn Santana Reignite Dating Rumors With Instagram Posts

Ex-NBA Star Matt Barnes Back Together With Baby Mama After Nasty Breakup

Ex-NBA Star Matt Barnes Back Together With Baby Mama After Nasty Breakup

Matt Barnes on Kanye West's Announcement of 2020 Presidential Run: It's Dangerous Game

Matt Barnes on Kanye West's Announcement of 2020 Presidential Run: It's Dangerous Game

Matt Barnes Praised for Publicly Apologizing to Ex Anansa Sims

Matt Barnes Praised for Publicly Apologizing to Ex Anansa Sims

Latest News
Shaquille O'Neal Jokes About Starring in Underwear Ad After Losing 40 Pounds
  • Dec 27, 2022

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes About Starring in Underwear Ad After Losing 40 Pounds

Matt Barnes Proposes to GF Anansa Sims in Front of Christmas Tree
  • Dec 27, 2022

Matt Barnes Proposes to GF Anansa Sims in Front of Christmas Tree

Jamie Lynn Spears Calls 'Special Forces' Co-Stars Her 'Family' Amid Fallout With Sister Britney
  • Dec 27, 2022

Jamie Lynn Spears Calls 'Special Forces' Co-Stars Her 'Family' Amid Fallout With Sister Britney

FINNEAS Once Again Defends Billie Eilish's 10-Year Age Gap Romance With Jesse Rutherford
  • Dec 27, 2022

FINNEAS Once Again Defends Billie Eilish's 10-Year Age Gap Romance With Jesse Rutherford

Simon Cowell Dishes on Wanting to Have Spontaneous Wedding
  • Dec 27, 2022

Simon Cowell Dishes on Wanting to Have Spontaneous Wedding

Zac Efron Pays Birthday Tribute to Little Sister in Lovely Instagram Post
  • Dec 27, 2022

Zac Efron Pays Birthday Tribute to Little Sister in Lovely Instagram Post

Most Read
Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas
Celebrity

Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With AE as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring

Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With AE as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring