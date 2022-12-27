Meghan Markle and Kanye West Branded as '2022 Narcissists'

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/Palace Lee Celebrity

In a piece titled '2022 Is the Year We All Finally Got Tired of the Narcissists', an author claims that Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries turns her against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Kanye West are among people who are listed as this year's narcissists. In a new piece published by Politico, writer Joanna Weiss gave the Duchess of Sussex and the Yeezy designer the title.

Titled "2022 Is the Year We All Finally Got Tired of the Narcissists", the piece saw the writer claiming that she's initially drawn to Prince Harry and Meghan. However, she notes that the couple's Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan" turned her against them.

"My natural sympathy for the couple started turning to irritation, and it occurred to me that ego has its limits," Joanna wrote. "And it struck me that the overreach that led to the Sussexes' critically panned mega-series is the same impulse that turned Elon Musk into a terror on Twitter."

The piece also read, "If the Sussexes' addiction to the public eye is benign - they seem tiresome, but genuinely well-intentioned - a narcissist's constant quest for eyeballs and acclaim can get a lot more dangerous."

Directed by Liz Garbus, "Harry & Meghan" is the pair's first project to emerge following the multi-year deal the couple signed with Netflix in 2020. The partnership includes a deal to make projects, including documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming in collaboration with their company Archewell Productions.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared in an official statement at the time. The two added the streaming giant's "unprecedented reach will help [them] share impactful content that unlocks action."

Back to the piece, the "Donda" rapper was criticized for his anti-Semitic comments and the "White Lives Matter" T-shirt. "For the worst of it, see Ye, whose perennial need for attention has evolved from outbursts at awards shows to wearing 'White Lives Matter' T-shirts and making antisemitic comments on podcasts, social media platforms and TV shows - losing, in the process, a lucrative Adidas contract and what was left of the public's goodwill," the author said.

You can share this post!