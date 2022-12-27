 

SZA's 'SOS' Enjoys Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Meanwhile, RM's 'Indigo' re-enters the Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 3 with 83,000 equivalent album units earned following its CD release on December 16.

  • Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - SZA's sophomore album "SOS" continues to lead the Billboard 200 albums chart. The effort earns 180,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending December 22, according to Luminate.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 179,000 which equals to 236.53 million on-demand official streams of the set's track. Album sales comprise 1,000, while TEA units comprise less than 1,000.

Occupying No. 2 this week is Taylor Swift's former No. 1 "Midnights". The set is a non-mover after earning 155,000 equivalent album units, up 31% in sales thanks to holiday shopping as the chart reflects the sales week ending December 22.

RM's "Indigo", meanwhile, re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 3 with 83,000 equivalent album units earned following its CD release on December 16. The number marks a new high for the album and the K-Pop star's first Top 10 album as a soloist. He's the first member of BTS (Bangtan Boys) to earn a solo Top 10 album on the Billboard.

Back to the chart, Metro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains" slips from No. 3 to No. 4 with 76,000 album units earned. Michael Buble's "Christmas" is stationary at No. 5 with 72,000 units, while Drake and 21 Savage's "Her Loss" moves down from No. 4 to No. 6 with 60,000 units. Climbing up this week is Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song" that jingles from No. 8 to No. 7 after earning 59,000 equivalent album units.

As it's the holiday season, they are not the only Christmas albums in the Top 10. Vince Guaraldi Trio's "A Charlie Brown Christmas" soundtrack soars from No. 9 to No. 8 this week after earning 56,000 album units. Mariah Carey's "Merry Christmas" follows it up after dashing from No. 11 to No. 9 with 53,000 units earned. Rounding out the Top 10, Bad Bunny's former No. 1 album "Un Verano Sin Ti" falls from No. 7 to No. 10 with 52,000 equivalent album units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "SOS" - SZA (180,000 units)
  2. "Midnights" - Taylor Swift (155,000 units)
  3. "Indigo" - RM (83,000 units)
  4. "Heroes & Villain" - Metro Boomin (76,000 units)
  5. "Christmas" - Michael Buble (72,000 units)
  6. "Her Loss" - Drake & 21 Savage (60,000 units)
  7. "The Christmas Song" - Nat King Cole (59,000 units)
  8. "A Charlie Brown Christmas" - Vince Guaraldi Trio (56,000 units)
  9. "Merry Christmas" - Mariah Carey (53,000 units)
  10. "Un Verano Sin Ti" - Bad Bunny (52,000 units)

