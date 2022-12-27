 

Alex Rodriguez Feels 'Blessed' as He Celebrates Christmas With New Girlfriend Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Feels 'Blessed' as He Celebrates Christmas With New Girlfriend Jac Cordeiro
Instagram
Celebrity

Just one week prior, the former Yankees slugger and the fitness guru made their relationship Instagram official while celebrating the holidays his daughters in New York.

  • Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Alex Rodriguez is celebrating Christmas with his loved ones, including his new girlfriend Jac Cordeiro. The former professional baseball shortstop spends the holiday with the fitness guru and he feels "blessed."

On Sunday, December 25, the former MLB star turned to his Instagram to tell his fans that he's spending Christmas with his girlfriend by watching the Miami Dolphins football game. The pair, who started dating less than three months ago, both posted snippets from the holiday celebration to their Instagram pages.

"Merry Christmas to all [Christmas tree emoji]," the 47-year-old former athlete captioned a selfie with his leading lady, adding the hashtags "miamidolphins," "blessed" and "christmasday."

Jac also posted a video montage of the couple on the field before the game and later at their seats alongside former quarterback Dan Marino. The 42-year-old fitness instructor opted for a curve-hugging red dress, a black denim jacket and black booties while A-Rod kept things casual in cream jeans, an army green denim jacket and brown boots.

  Editors' Pick

Just one week prior, the twosome went Instagram official while celebrating the holidays with the former Yankees slugger's daughters, Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14, in New York. "From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas," he captioned a snap of the foursome in front of a Christmas tree.

News of their romance came after the pair were spotted walking "hand in hand" in Beverly Hills back in October. Shortly after, sources claimed that A-Rod is "really happy" with Jac despite splitting from Kathryne Padgett in September after nearly nine months of dating.

"Friends say he's very happy and enjoying [their] time together. He's enjoying spending time with her. She's great! She's a former nurse and a mother of two," one insider said. "He's great with her and really happy."

A-Rod was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 until 2008 and they share two daughters. He then got engaged to Jennifer Lopez in 2019 but the pair split two years later amid rumors of his infidelity.

You can share this post!

You might also like

NBA YoungBoy Reveals a Fallout With Trippie Redd: We Never Had Problem, But He Doesn't Like Me

SZA's 'SOS' Enjoys Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart
Related Posts
Alex Rodriguez Makes Jac Cordeiro Romance Instagram Official With Sweet Holiday Photo

Alex Rodriguez Makes Jac Cordeiro Romance Instagram Official With Sweet Holiday Photo

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez on Past Engagement to Jennifer Lopez: 'It Was Good Experience'

Alex Rodriguez on Past Engagement to Jennifer Lopez: 'It Was Good Experience'

Alex Rodriguez Insists He'll Make 'Wonderful' Husband Despite Being Ditched by Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez Insists He'll Make 'Wonderful' Husband Despite Being Ditched by Jennifer Lopez

Latest News
Jhene Aiko's Dad Welcomes 9th Baby One Month After the Singer Gave Birth
  • Dec 27, 2022

Jhene Aiko's Dad Welcomes 9th Baby One Month After the Singer Gave Birth

SZA's 'SOS' Enjoys Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart
  • Dec 27, 2022

SZA's 'SOS' Enjoys Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Alex Rodriguez Feels 'Blessed' as He Celebrates Christmas With New Girlfriend Jac Cordeiro
  • Dec 27, 2022

Alex Rodriguez Feels 'Blessed' as He Celebrates Christmas With New Girlfriend Jac Cordeiro

NBA YoungBoy Reveals a Fallout With Trippie Redd: We Never Had Problem, But He Doesn't Like Me
  • Dec 27, 2022

NBA YoungBoy Reveals a Fallout With Trippie Redd: We Never Had Problem, But He Doesn't Like Me

Ariana Grande Applauded for Sending Gifts to Kids Celebrating Christmas in Manchester Hospital
  • Dec 27, 2022

Ariana Grande Applauded for Sending Gifts to Kids Celebrating Christmas in Manchester Hospital

Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright
  • Dec 27, 2022

Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright

Most Read
Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas
Celebrity

Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With AE as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring

Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With AE as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors