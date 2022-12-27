Alex Rodriguez Feels 'Blessed' as He Celebrates Christmas With New Girlfriend Jac Cordeiro

Instagram Celebrity



AceShowbiz - Alex Rodriguez is celebrating Christmas with his loved ones, including his new girlfriend Jac Cordeiro. The former professional baseball shortstop spends the holiday with the fitness guru and he feels "blessed."

On Sunday, December 25, the former MLB star turned to his Instagram to tell his fans that he's spending Christmas with his girlfriend by watching the Miami Dolphins football game. The pair, who started dating less than three months ago, both posted snippets from the holiday celebration to their Instagram pages.

"Merry Christmas to all [Christmas tree emoji]," the 47-year-old former athlete captioned a selfie with his leading lady, adding the hashtags "miamidolphins," "blessed" and "christmasday."

Jac also posted a video montage of the couple on the field before the game and later at their seats alongside former quarterback Dan Marino. The 42-year-old fitness instructor opted for a curve-hugging red dress, a black denim jacket and black booties while A-Rod kept things casual in cream jeans, an army green denim jacket and brown boots.

Just one week prior, the twosome went Instagram official while celebrating the holidays with the former Yankees slugger's daughters, Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14, in New York. "From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas," he captioned a snap of the foursome in front of a Christmas tree.

News of their romance came after the pair were spotted walking "hand in hand" in Beverly Hills back in October. Shortly after, sources claimed that A-Rod is "really happy" with Jac despite splitting from Kathryne Padgett in September after nearly nine months of dating.

"Friends say he's very happy and enjoying [their] time together. He's enjoying spending time with her. She's great! She's a former nurse and a mother of two," one insider said. "He's great with her and really happy."

A-Rod was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 until 2008 and they share two daughters. He then got engaged to Jennifer Lopez in 2019 but the pair split two years later amid rumors of his infidelity.

